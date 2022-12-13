AGC Develops Anti-Glare Glass for 4K HD Displays

- Approximately 30% Reduction in Glare Compared to Conventional Products -

TOKYO, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AGC Inc., a Tokyo-based world-leading manufacturer of glass, chemicals and high-tech materials, announced on December 13 that it has developed anti-glare (AG) glass for 4K high-definition displays. The new AG glass reduces glare (random unevenness on a screen caused by optical factors) by approximately 30% while suppressing light reflection. The product will be launched in the first half of 2023, with the aim of adoption in notebook PCs and other devices equipped with 4K HD displays.

AG glass reduces eye fatigue by adding unevenness to the glass surface to reduce reflections, and is mainly used as cover glass for displays installed in PCs, tablets, and other products. In product development, it is extremely difficult to satisfy all three optical characteristics of anti-reflectiveness (suppression of light reflection), clarity (clear images), and anti-glare property (suppression of random unevenness on the screen). Especially with HD displays, optical interference with the LCD panel becomes stronger and causes glare to worsen. Overcoming this problem is a challenge.

AGC has now developed a new type of AG glass with more uniform unevenness on the glass surface through a special mechanical process. While maintaining the same level of anti-reflective performance as its conventional products, reducing glare has been an issue, but this new glass cuts glare by approximately 30% and reduces eye discomfort when viewing HD displays.

The new AG glass will be exhibited at AGC's booth at CES 2023, one of the world's largest technology and innovation trade fairs, to be held in Las Vegas, the U.S., on January 5-8, 2023. Please see the following press release for details of AGC's other exhibits at CES. "AGC to Exhibit Next-generation Mobility-enabling Products & Technologies at CES2023": https://www.agc.com/en/news/pdf/20221208e.pdf

