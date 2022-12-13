BCG Recognized on the CDP Climate A List for the Second Year

BOSTON, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Consulting Group (BCG), one of the world's leading management consulting firms, has again been recognized on the prestigious CDP Climate A List.

CDP's annual climate disclosure and assessment is widely recognized as the gold standard of corporate climate transparency. The CDP Climate A List acknowledges companies that are leading the way on action to cut emissions, mitigate climate risks, and advance the low-carbon economy.

David Webb, the newly appointed Chief Sustainability Officer of BCG said, "We are extremely proud to have secured a place on the CDP Climate A List for the second year. We are energized to be helping our clients on their climate agendas, as well as leading by example through our own net-zero journey."

A record-breaking 15,000 companies responded through the CDP disclosure program this year and BCG is one of a small number of companies that achieved a place on the A List. The award recognized companies that are committed to leading on corporate climate ambition, action, and transparency worldwide.

BCG is also recognized by CDP as a gold accredited provider in relation to climate change and science-based targets services and is currently partnering with CDP to build a technology platform to enable the exchange of Scope 3 data and accelerate decarbonization within ecosystems.

In September 2020, BCG became one of the first management consulting firms to announce a commitment to achieve net-zero climate impact by 2030. Since then, the firm has set science-based targets, transitioned to 100% renewable electricity across its global office portfolio, and announced new partnerships to advance crucial climate technologies including sustainable aviation fuel and direct air capture and storage. Beyond its own operations, the firm played a critical role driving global climate action as the exclusive consulting partner at both COP26 and COP27.

Dexter Galvin, Global Director of Corporations and Supply Chains at CDP, said, "Congratulations to all the companies on this year's A List; environmental transparency is the first vital step towards a net-zero and nature-positive future. In a year of ever-increasing environmental concerns around the world – from extreme weather to unprecedented losses to nature – the need for transformational, urgent, and collaborative change is more critical than ever. We must decarbonize half of global GHG emissions and eliminate deforestation by 2030, alongside achieving water security on the same timescale – there is no route to 1.5°C without nature. As CDP continues to raise the bar on what qualifies as climate, forests, and water leadership, we hope to see the ambitions and actions of companies on the A List – and those wanting a place on it – do the same."

The full list of companies that made this year's CDP A List is available here: https://www.cdp.net/en/companies/companies-scores

About Boston Consulting Group

Boston Consulting Group partners with leaders in business and society to tackle their most important challenges and capture their greatest opportunities. BCG was the pioneer in business strategy when it was founded in 1963. Today, we work closely with clients to embrace a transformational approach aimed at benefiting all stakeholders—empowering organizations to grow, build sustainable competitive advantage, and drive positive societal impact.

Our diverse, global teams bring deep industry and functional expertise and a range of perspectives that question the status quo and spark change. BCG delivers solutions through leading-edge management consulting, technology and design, and corporate and digital ventures. We work in a uniquely collaborative model across the firm and throughout all levels of the client organization, fueled by the goal of helping our clients thrive and enabling them to make the world a better place.

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world's environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. Founded in 2000 and working with more than 680 financial institutions with over $130 trillion in assets, CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Nearly 20,000 organizations around the world disclosed data through CDP in 2022, including more than 18,700 companies worth half of global market capitalization, and over 1,100 cities, states and regions. Fully TCFD aligned, CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero carbon, sustainable and resilient economy. CDP is a founding member of the Science Based Targets initiative, We Mean Business Coalition, The Investor Agenda and the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. Visit cdp.net or follow us @CDP to find out more.

