ESSENT BIOLOGICS LAUNCHES MICRONIZED BONE MATRIX FOR 3D BIOPRINTING AND TISSUE ENGINEERING APPLICATIONS

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Essent Biologics™, a leading supplier of human-derived cell and scaffold materials, today announced availability of its Micronized Bone Matrix (MBM) for 3D bioprinting and tissue engineering applications. Essent Biologics will provide a mineralized allograft bone matrix derived from human ground cortical bone that contains native proteins, such as Collagen Type I, and native elements and minerals, such as calcium and phosphorus.

Providing human scaffolding material provides a ready-made, biologically relevant bioink additive for researchers

With the increased focus on additive manufacturing technologies to advance bone tissue engineering, the demand for biologically relevant scaffolds and bio-ink additives has grown at a steady pace. As an integral part of bone tissue engineering, scaffolds are 3D biocompatible structures which can mimic the ECM properties—including mechanical support and cellular stimulation through biochemical and mechanical interactions—and provide a template for cell attachment to stimulate bone tissue formation.

"Providing this human scaffolding material provides a ready-made, biologically relevant bioink additive for researchers in the 3D Printing world," said Jeffrey Brown, Executive Vice President of Research & Development at Essent Biologics. "Essent's MBM, along with our previously launched demineralized ground bone product, Spectral DBM, will support the work of those interested in human bone characterization as well as the burgeoning field of bone tissue engineering."

Essent Biologics' MBM is provided at a compatible size for extrusion 3D bioprinting, with a ≤300µm particle size, and is recovered and processed without the use of animal products.

For additional information on the company's product pipeline, please visit essentbiologics.org/products/.

About Essent Biologics

Essent Biologics is setting a new standard in human-derived biomaterials and comprehensive data for research. The nonprofit biotechnology company provides low-passaged primary cells, research tissue and scaffold materials to advance regenerative medicine research from benchtop to bedside. Essent Biologics supplies products in small or large volumes and serves as a manufacturing partner by creating master cell banks and an inventory of custom products within a tailored specification. In order to ensure reliable product quality, safety and efficacy, Essent Biologics products are developed using robust design control processes and produced under current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). For more information, please visit essentbiologics.org .

