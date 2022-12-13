Intermedia Cloud Communications Further Demonstrates Commitment to Highest Levels of Data and Platform Security with New ISO Certification

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermedia Cloud Communications , a leading provider of cloud communications and collaboration solutions to businesses and the partners that serve them, announced today that its cloud communications platform has received International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27001 certification for information security best practices.

Conducted by an independent third-party auditor, the ISO 27001 certification is a widely recognized, international standard that specifies security management best practices and comprehensive security controls. It requires the development and implementation of a rigorous security program that prioritizes Confidentiality, Integrity, Availability (CIA) and data privacy for Intermedia and Intermedia's customers as outlined by Information Security Management System (ISMS). Receiving this certification validates that Intermedia's security program meets a very stringent set of requirements around security and privacy.

When you're in the business of communications, a company's ability to safeguard conversations, protect valuable data and maintain users' trust is paramount," said Ryan Barrett, SVP of Security, Privacy, and Corporate IT at Intermedia. "This certification further reflects Intermedia's commitment to superior levels of safety and security. ISO 27001 certification for information security and privacy best practices is another important way we honor that commitment to our global base of partners and users."

About Intermedia

Intermedia is a cloud communications company that helps over 135,000 businesses connect better – through voice, video conferencing, chat, contact center, business email and productivity, file sharing and backup, security, archiving, and more – from wherever, whenever. We strive to eliminate the need for multiple communications service providers with a seamlessly integrated portfolio of communications and collaboration solutions, including our flagship product Intermedia Unite®, all delivered through one highly reliable and secure platform. With month-to-month contract options, one monthly bill, one intuitive point of administrative control, and six-years running J.D. Power-certified 24/7 technical support, Intermedia is committed to providing enterprise-grade products to businesses of all sizes through a simple, Worry-Free Experience.

As a partner-first company, Intermedia goes to work for over 7,300 channel partners by providing a comprehensive set of programs, resources, and support to help them grow their revenue and maximize their success. Programs include our Customer Ownership Reseller (CORE™) model – which enables partners to resell, package, and manage Intermedia's solutions as if they were their own, while benefiting from highly attractive economic terms and maintaining ownership of their customer relationships – as well as agent models.

Intermedia is also proud to be the exclusive cloud communications platform provider for NEC, a leader in global market share for unified communications with an estimated 80+ million business phone users worldwide.

For more information about Intermedia, visit www.intermedia.com.

