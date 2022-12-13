kinsho Announces Release of 12 New Kids Thermos for Hot Food Gift Sets on Amazon

The Largest Bento Lunch Box Store on Amazon Simplifies Providing Healthy Hot Lunches That Delight Both Parents and Children

BOSTON, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- kinsho, the largest bento lunch box store on Amazon with over 200 products for kids and adults, today announced twelve (12) new kids thermos sets in their popular kinsho Kids Prints line of lunch products. kinsho Kids Thermos for Hot Food are insulated stainless steel food jars with a non-slip silicone base and grip band in patterns that match the rest of line's bento boxes and lunch bags for young children.

Portion-perfect bento boxes. Make lunch fun with the largest selection of bento lunch boxes on Amazon! (PRNewswire)

"kinsho Kids Thermos for Hot Food were created to make lunch time fun with their darling prints and reduce spills with the non-slip silicone base and easy grip band," says Heather Sears, Founder of kinsho. "Made from durable, eco-friendly stainless steel our food thermoses help parents provide a hot meal or snack for their kids. The food thermoses are also available in sets with matching bento boxes and lunch bags to make lunch creation easy and are a practical gift idea for young children or toddlers in daycare."

Features of kinsho Kids Thermos for Hot Food include:

Perfect size for young appetites that hold 10 ounces (300 ML.)

Insulated 18/8 (SUS304) stainless steel interior with vacuum seal maintains food temperature.

Non-slip silicone base keeps thermos secure while eating.

18 different designs including unicorns, dinosaurs, rainbows, trucks, and more.

kinsho Kids Thermos for Hot Food are available exclusively at www.amazon.com/kinsho. For more information on all kinsho products, visit www.kinshokitchen.com.

About kinsho: kinsho is a Boston-based, woman-owned company with the largest selection of bento lunch boxes on Amazon. kinsho's award-winning bento boxes were created to support portion awareness and mindful, healthy eating. The Company's products, including bento lunch boxes, lunch bags, snack containers, ice packs, food thermoses and more, are sold globally through Amazon and have been purchased by customers across more than 65 countries.

