Mark Valentino Joins Vantage as New Chief Financial Officer

DEERFIELD, Ill., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage™ Specialty Chemicals ("Vantage"), a leading global supplier of naturally derived specialty ingredients and formulations, today announced that it has appointed Mark Valentino as Chief Financial Officer. As a member of the Vantage executive team, Mark reports to Steve Doktycz, Chief Executive Officer.

"Mark's deep bench of experience in finance and leadership across the chemical industry will be important to Vantage as we continue our ongoing growth trajectory," said Steve Doktycz, Vantage CEO. "I am confident that Mark's broad range of demonstrated skills acquired in both public and privately-owned organizations, will help take our finance function to the next level."

Mark brings more than 25 years of progressive experience across all areas of finance in global public and private equity owned organizations. He holds a B.S. in accounting from Seton Hall University in New Jersey; an MBA from Monmouth University in New Jersey; and an M.S. in Taxation from Villanova University in Pennsylvania. A certified public accountant, Mark also serves as an adjunct professor for undergraduate and graduate finance at Villanova University.

Mark succeeds Craig Yuen, who has served in the role since 2015. Craig will transition his current responsibilities through the end of this year.

"I want to extend my thanks and gratitude to Craig for the integral role he has played in Vantage's journey," said Steve. "Craig established a strong framework for our finance function and helped navigate the company through more than seven acquisitions. We look forward to his continued support during Mark's transition and into the future."

