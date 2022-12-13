US Utility-Scale Solar Project Development Company for Sale - 10GW Pipeline

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Solar Systems, LLC (ISS), a national utility-scale solar project developer based in Asheville, NC (USA) with an active 10GW project portfolio is being offered for immediate sale at a firm price of $150MM USD. The buyer of ISS has an opportunity to net $1.7 to $4.8BN in gross profits within 3 years, by funding the build out of the companies 2.5GW of Texas solar projects in ERCOT that will have interconnection agreements in place and ready for construction within 12-18 months post close of this acquisition. A complete 3rd party valuation report was recently received on ISS and the report places a current valuation on ISS at $220M to $328M.

ISS has developed and sold approximately 3 GW of utility-scale solar PV plants in its 11-year history and has built a portfolio of roughly 10 GW of solar projects. ISS is one of the largest developers of U.S. utility-scale solar plants. ISS focuses on early-stage solar project development, identifying and securing key sites, engineering those projects, and obtaining final interconnection agreements from interconnecting transmission providers. The ISS team also negotiates the EPC agreements for the construction of the projects as well as securing sources for the Investment Grade Purchase Power Agreements (PPA's). The projects in ISS's current 10 GW portfolio range in size from 20 MW to well over 200 MW with a special focus on Texas.

Innovative Solar Systems, LLC is a well-managed, profitable utility-scale solar project developer with a project pipeline of 10 GWac that spans many key U.S. states. The value of the current pipeline is estimated to be between $220 million and $328 million today by 3rd party valuation reports that the company is able to share with potential buyers of this company acquisition. The U.S. utility-scale solar market is robust, being driven by cost reduction in solar technology, demand for renewables, rising power prices, and new incentives related to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act. The 2.5 GW of the ISS portfolio that is near term "Ready to Build" (RTB) in Texas represents a substantial opportunity for an investor with the capital to invest $2.5BN in project construction and realize gross profits of up to $4.8BN within a few short years. Visit https://innovativesolarsystemsllc.com/ to learn more.

Contact:

John E Green – CEO

+1 (828)-215-9064

johngreen@innovativesolarsystemsllc.com

