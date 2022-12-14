Choice Hotels' Extended Stay Portfolio Progresses Westward Expansion

WoodSpring Suites groundbreaking in Southern California underscores growing nationwide demand

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WoodSpring Suites--the industry's largest economy extended stay brand from Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)--continues its successful nationwide expansion with the groundbreaking of the WoodSpring Suites Corona. Situated just an hour south of Los Angles and expected to open in late 2023, the 122-room hotel marks the latest addition to Choice's growing lineup of extended stay properties across California, joining the inaugural Everhome Suites Corona, as well as the largest MainStay Suites hotel, recently opened in greater Los Angeles.

From left to right: John Bonds, SVP, enterprise operations and technology, Choice Hotels; David Pepper, chief development officer, Choice Hotels; Aaron Packard, Senior Vice President & Director of Development, Gold Coast; Pat Pacious, president and CEO, Choice Hotels; Veronica Garcia, President and COO, Gold Coast; Raul Garcia, Chief Executive Officer, Gold Coast; Anna Scozzafava, vice president and general manager, extended stay, Choice Hotels; Ron Burgett, senior vice president, franchise development, extended stay, Choice Hotels; Sheila Martinez, vice president and director of operations, Gold Coast. (PRNewswire)

Representatives from Choice Hotels and developer Gold Coast Premier Properties attended a formal groundbreaking ceremony to commemorate the development milestone and express their excitement for the new hotel and growing WoodSpring Suites brand.

"While our successful stewardship of WoodSpring Suites reinvigorated developer interest in the extended stay segment, our lean operating model--designed to help owners maximize returns in practically any economic environment--coupled with our proven ability to innovate new extended stay products and solutions is why Choice remains an industry leader," said Anna Scozzafava, vice president and general manager, extended stay, Choice Hotels. "Gold Coast has been an essential part of Choice's extended stay success story from the very start, helping to take the WoodSpring Suites brand to new heights and new markets over the past three years. We could not be prouder to embark on yet another growth chapter with franchisees who share our vision for the brand and commitment to suit guests' needs and lifestyles with comfortable and affordable accommodations."

Located at 2370 Tuscany Street, the new WoodSpring Suites in Corona is a short drive from top area employers including 3M, Kaiser Permanente, Keller Williams, Merrick Engineering, Monster Beverage and US Foods. Like all WoodSpring Suites hotels, the property is also purpose-built for the unique needs of extended stay travelers and will offer the following features:

Three suite layouts—all of which are 100-percent smoke free, pet friendly, and equipped with an in-room kitchen featuring a full-size refrigerator, microwave, and stovetop.

Expanded lobby with a coffee station.

Free Wi-Fi and guest parking.

24-hour fitness center.

Guest laundry room.

"Developers are realizing now is the time to invest in extended stay, and from real estate support and brand prototype design to ongoing operational guidance, Choice Hotels delivers value and performance guests and owners can count on," said Raul Garcia, CEO of Gold Coast Premier Properties. "The WoodSpring team has been an incredible collaborator as we've rapidly scaled our extended stay portfolio over the past few years, and we look forward to bringing the brand's affordable, smartly-designed accommodations to Southern California and beyond."

The WoodSpring Suites Corona is one of several WoodSpring properties developed by Gold Coast Premier Properties. In addition to nine hotels open in Florida and South Carolina, the Florida-based development firm has three WoodSpring Suites under active construction and agreements to bring four additional hotels to market in California, Connecticut, North Carolina, and Rhode Island. Underscoring its ongoing westward expansion efforts, Choice Hotels also finalized an agreement earlier this year with ServiceStar Capital to build more than 50 WoodSpring Suites and nearly two dozen Everhome Suites hotels in Colorado, Arizona, Utah, and Nevada, and unveiled plans in August to develop six additional MainStay Suites throughout California.

"Demand for extended stay has never been higher--and with Choice's newly refreshed Suburban Studios and WoodSpring Suites in economy extended stay to MainStay Suites and Everhome Suites in the midscale arena, there is no shortage of opportunity in this highly-desired segment," said Ron Burgett, senior vice president, franchise development, extended stay, Choice Hotels. "Our ongoing collaboration with many of the nation's top extended stay investors is a testament to our record helping growth-minded owners accelerate their extended stay development goals, and a preview of the tremendous growth still to come."

For more information about Choice's extended stay development opportunities, visit www.choicehotelsdevelopment.com.

