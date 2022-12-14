XSOLIS Hires Healthcare Veteran Mallika Edwards to Lead Product Team

Newly appointed Chief Product Officer to support strategy and execution on all product initiatives

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XSOLIS, the artificial intelligence (AI) technology company creating a more efficient healthcare system, announced today the appointment of Mallika Edwards as Chief Product Officer, an instrumental addition to the company's leadership team to drive the future advancement of product development and platform design.

"We are thrilled to have Mallika join XSOLIS and bring her extensive product management experience across all aspects of the healthcare continuum," said Joan Butters, CEO and Co-founder of XSOLIS. "Her forward-thinking perspective will be foundational as we enhance and expand our industry-leading solutions for our customers' operational challenges."

As Chief Product Officer, Edwards will lead the company's product portfolios, including the advancement of CORTEX®, the company's AI-driven technology platform. She will guide the vision and direction for scaling the company's solutions in existing and new markets to deliver even more insights and value for XSOLIS' growing customer base.

"I'm excited to share my passion for healthcare information technology with an innovative company such as XSOLIS, helping to fuel its vision to eliminate healthcare silos and transform the industry," said Edwards. "The company is at a dynamic point in its journey, and I look forward to building meaningful, strategic relationships with the product team while overseeing the development of powerful solutions for evolving customer needs."

Edwards brings 30 years of product management experience in the ideation, creation and commercialization of new solutions. She has held various positions in healthcare IT, driving product innovation aligned to business outcomes, most recently with Transaction Data Systems, where she served as the Vice President of Solution Management. Prior, she was a solution executive at Cerner Corporation where she led large cross-functional teams, building provider, patient engagement and interoperability solutions. Edwards earned her bachelor's degree in computer science at the University of Kansas.

XSOLIS has achieved notable growth in 2022 and was recently recognized in the Deloitte Tech Fast 500™ and Inc. 5000 annual lists as a fastest-growing company in North America. The addition of Edwards will further enable XSOLIS to accelerate data-driven decision-making and collaboration across its connected network of providers and payers.

About XSOLIS

XSOLIS is a platform, data science and solutions innovator serving health plans, hospitals and payer organizations nationwide to create a more efficient healthcare system. Through its purpose-built solutions and industry-leading AI, XSOLIS breaks down healthcare silos to accelerate data-driven decision making and collaboration across a connected network of providers and payers. CORTEX®, its AI-driven technology platform, is the first and only solution to use real-time predictive analytics to continuously assign an objective medical necessity score and assess the anticipated level of care for every patient. CORTEX eliminates waste through the science of data using automation, transparency and objective insights to ensure appropriate care settings, enabling more efficiency across the healthcare system. XSOLIS is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit https://www.xsolis.com.

