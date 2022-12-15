Amcor opens China's largest flexible packaging plant, strengthening its position in Asia Pacific

New 590,000 sf facility's automation, smart technology brings a number of firsts to China

DEERFIELD, Ill., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) (ASX: AMC), a global leader in responsible packaging solutions, today announced the opening of its new state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Huizhou, China. With an investment of almost $100 million USD, the 590,000-square-foot plant is the largest flexible packaging plant by production capacity in China, further strengthening Amcor's ability to meet growing customer demand throughout Asia Pacific.

Amcor's new state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Huizhou, China. (PRNewswire)

The new facility is expected to employ more than 550 people, who will produce flexible packaging solutions for food and personal-care products. The plant comes equipped with the first automated packaging production line in China. This, along with high-speed printing presses, laminators, and bag-making machines, can deliver double-digit reductions in manufacturing cycle times.

Amcor's new state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Huizhou, China, is the largest flexible packaging plant by production capacity in China. (PRNewswire)

Amcor is also deploying the first smart production and operation system in the Chinese flexible packaging industry, which includes smart laser scanners, light curtains, high-standard machine guarding and multiple quality-control points. All key process equipment is also CE-certified to stringent EU health, safety and environmental requirements. Other benefits of the new state-of-the-art facility are traceability throughout the production cycle, a climate-controlled production environment and low-carbon emission production.

"This investment is testament to our commitment to grow with our customers in China and throughout Asia Pacific by bringing the best of Amcor's global expertise closer to them," said Xin She, Vice President and General Manager of Amcor Greater China. "The world-class capabilities of our new plant are designed to enable us to exceed our customers' expectations of quality, responsiveness and innovation."

The plant features three labs with innovative testing and analytical capabilities to fully leverage the expertise from the recently opened Amcor Asia Pacific Innovation Center in Jiangyin, China, helping to accelerate the development of responsible packaging solutions. The new Huizhou site also includes a number of sustainability features, including the latest Regenerative Thermal Oxidizers (RTO) system to reduce harmful emissions, as well as a number of energy reduction, heat recovery, low-power consumption, and rainwater harvesting systems to help reduce its carbon footprint and environmental impact.

About Amcor

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly lighter weight, recyclable and reusable, and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. In fiscal year 2022, 44,000 Amcor people generated $15 billion in annual sales from operations that span 220 locations in 43 countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

www.amcor.com I LinkedIn I Facebook I YouTube

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Amcor