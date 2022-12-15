AWARE360 APPOINTS JOEL LEETZOW AS PRESIDENT

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Aware360, a software technology company focused on delivering safety and productivity solutions for businesses with lone or at-risk workers, has appointed a new President to lead the company into the future. Joel Leetzow, a serial entrepreneur with more than 30 years of experience in mobile technology, will be leading Aware360's revenue growth and further expansion in the United States.

Leetzow has played a key part in the rapid growth and success of six mobile technology companies throughout his career, and the goal for Aware360 is no different. With a clear vision of hitting a billion dollar market cap within five years, Leetzow will assume a leadership role in helping Aware360 be better, faster, more scalable, and resilient. Additionally, he will continue delivering and exceeding customers' expectations for solutions in the safety and connected worker space.

"We have the platform, we have the team, and we have a leadership position in the market to do it", says Leetzow. Aware360 has positioned itself within the IoT space as a leader in keeping people safe, productive and connected for 10+ years. "Our PeopleIoT platform makes us unique. It allows us to stay relevant in a way that a device-centric platform cannot, utilizing any number of devices simultaneously, and, most importantly, driving integrations across the entire safety and productivity ecosystem, including the systems our customers and partners already have in place", said Aware360's new President.

Aware360 is poised and eager to continue its exponential growth under Leetzow. "Joel is a great addition to the existing executive leadership team", said Aware360's CEO, Steve Matthews. "His experience in growing and deploying B2B software solutions, combined with his strategic leadership and ambition, will drive value-creation for our clients, and will be a catalyst for the next iteration of Aware360. I'm excited for our customers, our co-workers, and our future, as I welcome Joel to the team".

About Aware360

Aware360 provides the technology and response network needed to keep lone and at-risk workers safer and more productive throughout their day through a patented PeopleIoT™ connected worker ecosystem. With 400+ customers, and over 50,000 active users on their platform across the globe, the Aware360 suite of safety solutions leverages personal technology such as smartphones, wearables and satellite devices to protect at-risk workers through real-time monitoring, communication and response.

