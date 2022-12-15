Jordan Spieth Invests in Invited and Becomes a Strategic Partner and Brand Ambassador

Golf superstar will lend his expertise to the world's largest owner and operator of membership clubs

DALLAS, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invited and three-time major winner Jordan Spieth today announced a strategic partnership in which Invited receives an investment from Spieth, and Spieth signs on as a strategic advisor and brand ambassador of the company.

Invited and the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation will also partner on a series of charitable and community efforts benefitting youth organizations, American veterans and military families. Additionally, Invited will host a series of fundraising events at Invited clubs across numerous states and create further member programming in order to raise funds for Spieth's Foundation.

"I was introduced to the game and grew up playing at Invited's first club - Brookhaven Country Club in Dallas. I've witnessed first-hand how Invited' clubs unite people and build relationships that reach well beyond its fairways, greens, and courts," said Spieth. "I'm excited to work with the team at Invited to help grow the company and leverage their unmatched platform to create an even greater impact in our communities. The partnership makes perfect sense as golf continues to expand in exciting ways, reaching new audiences while growing the impact on those who need a helping hand."

"Since his incredible rise from Junior golf into the professional game, Jordan Spieth's achievements as a player are astonishing. And while he has already accomplished more on the course than most will in a career, his focus on philanthropy and altruism will leave an even greater impact than any trophies he lifts," said Invited CEO David Pillsbury. "Our clubs play an integral role in the lives of communities and our members where they play, celebrate, and build life-long friendships. We take great pride in our clubs and the ways in which they connect social, charitable, family and business elements of a community. We see an incredible opportunity to have Jordan's investment and expertise join in the momentum our clubs have as pillars and hubs in the communities we call home."

Invited, formerly ClubCorp, is a lifestyle hospitality brand founded in 1957 on the traditions and values of acceptance. With these founding principles in mind, the company announced a full rebrand in April of this year with the name and fundamental belief that everyone is "Invited". The new name conveyed the appropriate hospitality emotion and appeal to match the lifestyle and hospitality service that the company and its members and guests have become accustomed to.

Invited extends its unique brand of hospitality across four lines of business:

Golf & Country Clubs – 161 owned and operated golf and country clubs provide extraordinary experiences, world-class amenities and a vibrant social life with something for everyone. Offerings at the clubs include 205 golf courses and more than 1,000 tennis and pickleball courts nationwide, along with elevated dining, social and competitive events, fitness centers, spas, pools with resort-style amenities, and premier event venues. Professional tournaments grace the courses each year, including the Invited Celebrity Classic at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, Texas; AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas; Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio; and the Insperity Invitational at The Woodlands Country Club in Houston, Texas.

City Clubs – 32 city and sports clubs bring together professionals from diverse backgrounds with the purpose of fostering true connections, building future leaders and creating outstanding experiences. Located in downtown centers and business districts, the clubs offer an array of amenities that include casual workspaces, dining venues, private boardrooms and event rooms, indoor golf lounges, fitness centers, and indoor racquet courts and pools.

Stadium Clubs – Seven stadium clubs, located inside prominent college football stadiums, offer a private club setting with premium hospitality. Alumni, faculty, fans and the community come together to celebrate the university and sports team, get together for business or meetings, and entertain. Members and guests can enjoy exceptional dining, a social calendar filled with game day fun and other events, private meeting and dining rooms, and casual workspaces.

BigShots Golf – Six locations around the country deliver a tech-driven entertainment and culinary experience welcoming every level of player, with state-of-the-art virtual games and courses, sports bars, outdoor patios, mini golf, private event spaces and climate-controlled tee boxes. Live play capabilities allow play with friends in other cities. Golf lounges at clubs around the country recreate the experience on a smaller scale.

About The Jordan Spieth Family Foundation

The Jordan Spieth Family Foundation is committed to our mission of using our platform to lend time, help grow awareness and grant financial support for four philanthropic pillars that mean a great deal to the Spieth family: individuals with special needs, junior golf, military families and veterans and pediatric cancer. Through annual community partnerships, we look for opportunities that directly impact our mission families and make strides toward change.

About Invited (formerly ClubCorp)



Since its founding in 1957, Dallas-based Invited has operated with the mission of Building Relationships and Enriching Lives®. The leading owner-operator of private golf and country clubs, city, and stadium clubs in North America, Invited is relentless in its pursuit of providing extraordinary experiences, meaningful connections, shared passions, and memorable moments for its more than 400,000 members. The company's mission is supported by 20,000 peak-season employees and a portfolio of 200 owned or operated golf and country clubs, city clubs, sports clubs, stadium clubs in 29 states, and seven BigShots Golf locations. Invited creates communities and a lifestyle through its championship golf courses, workspaces, handcrafted cuisine, resort-style pools, tennis and pickleball facilities, golf lounges, fitness centers, and pioneering programming.

Marquee Invited properties include: Firestone Country Club (Akron, Ohio); Mission Hills Country Club (Rancho Mirage, California); The Woodlands Country Club (Houston, Texas); and The Metropolitan Club (Chicago, Illinois).

