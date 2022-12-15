Major Residential Conversion Breaks Ground in Golden Triangle

Elle trailblazes transformation for Washington DC's central business district

WASHINGTON, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Golden Triangle Business Improvement District (BID) announced today a groundbreaking for a major office to residential conversion in the Golden Triangle. Construction of the Elle apartments has begun at 1111 20th Street NW, also known as the Vanguard building and former home to the Peace Corps headquarters.

Family-owned developer Willco originally constructed the Vanguard building in 1965 as one of DC's largest development projects and the first high rise office building in the neighborhood. The Vanguard building is now leading the way with its large-scale office to residential conversion in the Golden Triangle.

"Willco's pivot to convert a vacant office building into class A apartments will extend the West End and transform the Golden Triangle into a vibrant and attractive place to live, work, and play," said Gary Cohen, Chairman of Willco, and Golden Triangle BID board member.

As the long-term impacts of COVID altered the downtown core, this large-scale office to residential conversion marks an important milestone in the Golden Triangle. Following a year-long, collaborative strategic planning process, the Golden Triangle BID recently developed a refreshed vision for the future of the neighborhood. This vision reimagines a new and innovative central business district and transitions the Golden Triangle to a world-class, mixed-use neighborhood.

"For decades, the Golden Triangle has been home to an eclectic mix of dining and shopping options, green and dynamic public gathering spaces, and several cultural and entertainment venues, making it an ideal spot to reside," said Leona Agouridis, Executive Director of the Golden Triangle BID.

Elle will feature 163 units across 185,000 square feet, and ground-floor retail across 8,000 square feet. The building will be Silver LEED certified, and include a restaurant, rooftop pool, and a dog park.

