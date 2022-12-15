SWAY GROUP SELECTED BY CHIEF MARKETER FOR COVETED "CM200"

Fourth consecutive year included in exclusive list of top brand engagement & activation agencies

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sway Group , a leading influencer marketing and branded content agency, announces that it was selected by Chief Marketer in the " 2022 Chief Marketer 200 " for the fourth consecutive year. The (CM200) list is the world's only editorial listing of best-in-class brand engagement and activation agencies across 11 categories and specialties serving the United States. According to Chief Marketer, the agencies selected for this year's program are thought leaders in their craft and representative of the best of the marketing industry.

Chief Marketer's recognition comes at the end of a strong year for Sway Group, with continual growth among leading brands and agencies across a variety of industries — including new retainer-based brand-direct business.

"We are humbled to be part of this highly coveted list for the fourth consecutive year," notes Sway Group's CEO & Founder Danielle Wiley. "I want to thank our team at Sway, client partners as well as the diverse and talented individuals who comprise our influencer network: their trust and true partnership allows us to deliver best-in-class influencer storytelling, often at 3X the industry standard engagement rate."

With more than 30,000 authenticated creators in its influencer network, Sway Group works with influencers of all audience sizes, with a particular focus on high-engagement nano and micro influencers.

In August, the agency launched The Art of Sway – a podcast that delves into the topic of influence with industry insiders and influential tastemakers. Hosted by Sway Group CEO Danielle Wiley, The Art of Sway features expert guests across the marketing landscape and season one includes twelve episodes.

About Sway Group

Sway Group specializes in influencer marketing, branded content, and digital media planning and buying. For nearly 12 years, they've helped clients with unique content strategies that get results. With guaranteed social minimums and a 30,000-strong network of authenticated influencers, Sway Group is a full-service partner for powerful branded content storytelling and targeted audience reach. Learn more at swaygroup.com or LinkedIn.

About CM200

Chief Marketer's CM200 presents the industry's only comprehensive list of the best brand engagement and activation agencies across 11 categories and specialties. Winners were selected based on several criteria including: insightful client testimonials; high caliber, consistent work across programs and clients; innovative and creative executions; and bold and inspiring concepts.

