VerifyMe Corporate Update

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME ) together with its subsidiary PeriShip Global LLC ("PeriShip Global"), (together "VerifyMe," "we," "our," or the "Company") provides brand owners time and temperature sensitive logistics, supply chain monitoring, authentication, and data-rich consumer engagement, announced today that it has received orders during the fourth quarter of more than $0.8 million in VerifyMe technology-enabled product labels mainly from apparel and agriculture related clients.

One of our agricultural clients added additional brand protection features on its new order. All fourth quarter orders are expected to be shipped before year end. Dynamic VerifyMe codes allow consumers to authenticate the product and receive detailed product-specific information using their smartphones.

VerifyMe's Chief Executive Officer, Patrick White, commented, "We are pleased with the continued growth in the agriculture and apparel industries. We believe our strong fourth quarter orders reflect the quality and effectiveness of our brand protection and consumer engagement solutions allowing consumers to authenticate the product as genuine and download product certificates of analysis as well as other engagement functions directly to their mobile phone. These orders should enhance our fourth quarter results."

About VerifyMe, Inc.

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME ), together with its wholly owned subsidiary PeriShip Global, is a software driven logistics provider of high-touch, end-to-end logistics management. We provide logistics management from a sophisticated IT platform with proprietary databases, package and flight-tracking software, weather, and flight status monitoring systems, as well as dynamic dashboards with real-time visibility into shipment transit and last-mile events. In addition, VerifyMe provides brand protection and consumer engagement solutions allowing brand owners to gather business intelligence. To learn more, visit www.verifyme.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding our strategic partnership and commercialization efforts. The words "will" , "expect", "believe", "should", and "provides" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of inflation and reduced discretionary spending in a recessionary environment, intellectual property litigation, our reliance on our strategic partner, the successful development of our sales and marketing capabilities, the successful integration of our acquisitions (including the acquisition of the assets of PeriShip, LLC), our ability to retain key management personnel, our ability to work with partners in selling our technologies to businesses, production difficulties, our inability to enter into contracts and arrangements with future partners, issues which may affect the reluctance of large companies to change their purchasing of products, acceptance of our technologies and the efficiency of our authenticators in the field. These risk factors and uncertainties include those more fully described in VerifyMe's Annual Report and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading entitled "Risk Factors." Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those currently anticipated. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

