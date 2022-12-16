CES 2023: OMRON Healthcare Introducing Initiatives to Advance Its Vision of "Going for Zero" -- Elimination of Heart Attack and Stroke

KYOTO, Japan, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd. (hereinafter the Company) will exhibit at CES 2023 (*), the world's largest consumer tech show taking place in Las Vegas from Thursday, January 5, through Sunday, January 8. At the show, the Company will showcase the innovative medical devices and digital services that have been introduced over the last 50 years and that have helped them advance the corporate vision of "Going for Zero" -- the elimination of heart attack and stroke. These initiatives include the innovative heart health devices such as Complete (TM), the upper-arm blood pressure monitor with built-in ECG technology, and their global remote patient-monitoring services.

(*) Consumer Electronics Show

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202212121045-O1-sEo1c8K3

As part of the event, a media-only press conference will take place from 3pm to 3:45pm on January 4, 2023 (PST). Ranndy Kellogg, CEO of OMRON Healthcare, Inc., and other senior executives will present the initiatives that have propelled the Company into a solid leadership position in heart health.

In support of the event, a special website will be launched on Thursday, December 15, which will demonstrate the Company's business environments, exhibit themes, future vision, and latest clinical study results.

Themes at CES 2023

1. Early detection of heart diseases by using Blood Pressure Monitoring + ECG technology

Atrial Fibrillation (AFib) is a type of irregular heartbeat, known as an arrhythmia. Because its symptoms can be subtle, they can simply go unnoticed, and so it is difficult to detect the condition at an early stage. If left uncontrolled, AFib increases the risk of stroke by five times the average. OMRON has introduced the upper-arm blood pressure monitor with built-in ECG technology worldwide, with the aim of making daily vital ECG recording routine along with blood pressure measurement. The goal is to detect the risks of AFib at an early stage and prevent it from worsening, aiming to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke while helping to advance the Company's vision of Going for Zero.

2. Expansion of Digital Health

OMRON connect (US/CAN/EMEA) is a health management mobile app. It analyzes the trends of users' vital data by using AI technology and suggests optimal lifestyle modification programs and other insights. OMRON connect will be demonstrated at OMRON's exhibit booth at CES 2023.

3. Innovation of Global Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Services

A new multi-disease RPM platform will be introduced in the UK. The service, scheduled to launch in early 2023, will help patients of chronic diseases share vital health data from their homes with their physicians. The service lets physicians monitor physical status and the medication adherence of their patients to improve chronic care management. In the UK, patients have an option to register with a General Practitioner (GP) who will care for a wide range of patients and conditions, from an initial visit to long-term treatment. As patients' conditions are managed using the platform, a GP's workload is shown to be reduced, while early detection of severe cerebrovascular and cardiovascular diseases can be expected. Additionally, the RPM service in the U.S., VitalSight (TM) by OMRON, will also be exhibiting to share treatment efficacies and health economics of their service, including physician testimonials.

Event overview

Dates: Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 - Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023

Venue: Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC)

Exhibition Style: Booth

Booth No: 8604

Coverage Site: https://healthcare.omron.com/ces2023

https://healthcare.omron.com/ (Global)

View original content:

SOURCE OMRON Healthcare Co., Ltd.