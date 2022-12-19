EsthetixMD, A Distinguished Oregon Med Spa, Joins Advanced MedAesthetic Partners' Coast To Coast Family

EsthetixMD Will Enhance Customer Experiences In Bend, OR With AMP's Growth Platform

BEND, Ore., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced MedAesthetic Partners (AMP) today announces the addition of EsthetixMD (EMD) to the industry's leading support and growth platform. This business is another example of the accelerating number of practices partnering with AMP.

"AMP is thrilled to welcome EsthetixMD into the family," said Nicole Chiaramonte, AMP CEO. "Rebecca Covey has dedicated her heart and soul to EMD, building a model aesthetics practice in Oregon. We are truly looking forward to amplifying our success together with EMD."

AMP focuses on true partnerships with practices by collaborating with the highest quality clinics that provide exceptional customer experiences. The AMP model empowers practices by leveraging proven growth strategies in operations, marketing and training & education all while allowing the new partners to maintain the brand that has led to their success staying.

"The future is extremely bright in Bend, Oregon," said Rebecca Covey, EMD Founder. "Our new affiliation will enhance EMD's ability to live up to our motto of Your Results, Our Reason. The entire team is ecstatic to join the AMP team that is disrupting the status quo in aesthetics."

This latest affiliation furthers AMP's continued expansion and leadership in the high growth medical aesthetics market.

ABOUT AMP

AMP is comprised of some of the most successful business and clinical leaders in the medical aesthetics industry. AMP support includes managerial, administrative, marketing, clinical training, information technology and numerous other elements to allow practices to focus on what they do best – serving their clients. Learn more at www.weramp.com

