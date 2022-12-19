Lady M Confections Launches Exclusive Lunar New Year Gift Set in Collaboration with Sanrio®'s My Melody™ To Celebrate Year of the Rabbit

The Lady M x My Melody™ Lunar New Year Gift Set features illustrations of the beloved Sanrio® character and decorative, red confetti envelopes for gifting

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lady M Confections, creator of the world-famous Mille Crêpes, announced the much-anticipated collaboration with Sanrio to release the Lady M x My Melody Lunar New Year Gift Set. The gift box is adorned with illustrations of My Melody™ throughout and includes six lucky drawers which open to reveal luxurious Lady M Bon Bons - the perfect way to ring in the New Year on a sweet note.

2023 officially marks the Year of the Rabbit, making Lady M's collaboration with the popular Sanrio character even more meaningful as My Melody™ is a cake-eating, adorable white rabbit.

"We are overjoyed to collaborate with such an iconic brand – especially to celebrate the Lunar New Year," said Lady M CEO Ken Romaniszyn. "When it comes to the Year of the Rabbit, it was a harmonious choice for Lady M and My Melody to create something so beautiful and meaningful. This season we are wishing everyone happiness, prosperity and hope in the year to come!"

Lady M's limited-edition keepsake box celebrates the Year of the Rabbit and features an interactive 3D pop-up diorama of My Melody™ and pull-out drawers containing the candy and the red envelopes for gifting. The gourmet candy flavors include:

Golden Tangerine Pearls - Tangerine jelly bites dipped in a mandarin orange glaze to bring golden riches.

Prosperous Plum Blossoms - Plum jelly bites dipped in a vibrant glaze coating to bring prosperity and fortune.

Red Raspberry Jellies - Raspberry jam fruit jellies coated in delicate sugar. Soft, chewy, and auspiciously red.

Lucky Lychee Pearls - Lychee jelly bites dipped in a pink lychee-infused chocolate coating to bring luck.

Sweet Cookie Puffs - Puffed cereal and cocoa drops dipped in glossy dark chocolate. A sweet New Year treat!

Harmonious Matcha Crunch - Crunchy and sweet unifying cereal balls dipped in a matcha-infused chocolate coating.

"With Lady M's 20+ years in the luxury lifestyle food space, and Sanrio's commitment to being part of life's special moments, our two brands were able to come together and create something truly special for our fans," says Craig Takiguchi, Chief Operating Officer of Sanrio, Inc. "Together, we were able to elevate super cute food for a truly memorable Lunar New Year celebration. It only makes sense to spotlight My Melody for 2023's Year of the Rabbit with festive and limited-edition keepsakes adorned with beautiful red and gold designs to bring good fortune and prosperity into the new year."

Crafted with gift giving and celebration in mind, each Lady M x My Melody Lunar New Year Gift Set ($88) includes five exclusive red envelopes along with a matching greeting card and envelope and a custom-designed gift bag. Lady M is also offering a 5-pack red envelope bundle for purchase separately, featuring the limited-edition red confetti envelopes ($15). Both the Gift Set and Red Envelope Bundle are available for purchase at LadyM.com and LadyM.ca starting today and ship starting January 4, 2023.

For an even sweeter holiday offering, Lady M is also launching a Lunar New Year Gift Set and Cake Bundle, giving customers the option to purchase a Lady M x My Melody Lunar New Year Gift Set and the fan-favorite Red Bean Mille Crêpes Cake together ($196). The bundle is an online exclusive available today on LadyM.com and LadyM.ca and will start shipping on January 9, 2023. To find more information on Lady M, please visit www.ladym.com.

About Lady M:

Lady M is a New York City luxury confections brand with boutique locations worldwide. Created in 2001 and led by CEO Ken Romaniszyn, Lady M is the creator of the world famous Mille Crêpes. Lady M marries French pastry techniques with Japanese sensibilities, resulting in delicate cakes that are a touch sweet and perfect for every occasion. All cakes are handmade and prepared fresh without food additives or preservatives. Lady M's recipes have been refined over the years to provide the finest quality in taste and appearance. Indulge in a world of cakes and confections at LadyM.com.

About Sanrio:

Sanrio is the global lifestyle brand best known for pop icon Hello Kitty®, and home to many other beloved characters brands including Chococat™, My Melody™, Badtz-maru™, Keroppi™, Gudetama™ and Aggretsuko™. Sanrio was founded on the "Small Gift, Big Smile ®" philosophy – that a small gift can bring happiness and friendship to people of all ages. Since 1960, this philosophy has served as the inspiration to offer quality products, services and activities that inspire unique consumer experiences across the world. Today, Sanrio's legendary breadth of products are available in over 130 countries and in retail locations including department, specialty, national chain retailers and Sanrio boutique stores. To learn more about Sanrio, please visit www.sanrio.com and follow @sanrio and @hellokitty on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Pinterest and subscribe to the Hello Kitty and Friends YouTube channel.

