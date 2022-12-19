Teleperformance's For Fun Festival goes viral with more than two thousand participants worldwide and over 300 million video views

Teleperformance's annual talent contest recognizes and celebrates the unique, creative, and artistic talents of its employees worldwide

PARIS, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance, the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, has officially closed its For Fun Festival , the company's annual contest to celebrate talent and diversity. The For Fun Festival (FFF) included competitions in art, dance, and music across 88 countries, and had more than two thousand participants worldwide. The festival created more than 300 million video views and 1.8 million positive interactions.

Now in its 12th year, the For Fun Festival has become a worldwide stage that brings its people and their loved ones together in the spirit of fun and competition. For the first time, this year's competition launched with a performance in the Metaverse, featuring Grammy award-winning recording artist Norah Jones, who recorded an exclusive video for the festival singing her famous hit song, "Don't Know Why." Participants were able to duet with her at TikTok. Teleperformance also collaborated with "LeDania" Ordonez, based in Bogota, who is widely known for her vibrant graffiti murals. As this year's FFF Art ambassador, LeDania created an exclusive digital art piece for FFF.

Teleperformance tapped the Ugandan community The Masaka Kids Africana to collaborate on an Instagram dance video , encouraging Teleperformance employees and their loved ones to join the dance competition. The Masaka Kids Africana supports African children who find inspiration and passion through their talents and express themselves with dance and song.

"It has been a tremendous year recognizing our employees' talent and diversity across Teleperformance's many geographies," said Luciana Cemerka, Global Vice President of Marketing, Teleperformance. "We were so impressed with the amazing talent that was created, and how many of our employees participated, it is a great reminder of what the For Fun Festival is all about - for people to have fun and be recognized. In addition, the celebration went viral this year, reaching many more people."

This year's winners included:

The For Fun Festival began on April 22 and ended on December 1. Official contest rules, details, and information about the For Fun Festival 2022 can be found on TikTok or Instagram . To learn more about Teleperformance's For Fun Festival visit https://teleperformance.com/for-fun-festival and follow Teleperformance on Twitter: @teleperformance

