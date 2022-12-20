InsideTracker Hires Jeff Binczyk As Company's First Chief Marketing Officer Following Year of Unprecedented Growth

The seasoned marketing executive brings more than 25 years of experience leading development and optimization at companies like Kellogg's and American Greetings

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsideTracker, the leading personal health analysis and data-driven wellness guide that helps people increase their healthspan and live healthier longer, announced today that Jeff Binczyk has joined the company as its first Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Binczyk joins the executive team and reports to the Chief Executive Officer, Rony Sellam.

Binczyk has extensive experience developing global sales and marketing strategy at Kellogg's, overseeing analytics and business development at American Greetings, as well as leading award-winning product and content marketing efforts. He will be responsible for leading the strategy, development, and execution of all product marketing initiatives for InsideTracker—including brand, sales, content, community, and performance marketing—to optimize across the entire funnel and brand experience.

"I am honored and proud to join the InsideTracker team," said Binczyk, who will also help nurture, grow, and attract top-tier talent across the go-to-market function. "The company's deep foundation in science, health, and wellness offers us a plethora of opportunities to engage with consumers."

Binczyk has been an industry-recognized global marketing executive for more than 25 years, and has held CMO or equivalent roles at Kellogg's, American Greetings, and Flavorseal. As a Doctoral candidate in Business Administration with a passion for nutrition and health, he arrives at InsideTracker with a proven track record for successfully developing and implementing growth strategies, as well as for evolving marketing teams. In his new role, Binczyk will lead through integrated creative and financial skills, drive department innovation within desired KPIs, and enhance InsideTracker's test-learn-optimize approach to profitable growth.

Binczyk joins InsideTracker on the heels of a successful $15M Series B fund raise to drive continued innovation and delivery of its leading AI platform for personalized nutrition and healthspan optimization.

