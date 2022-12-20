The Pediatric Brain Foundation Awards $50,000 to Sanford Burnham Prebys Professor Evan Y. Snyder for Neurological Research

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pediatric Brain Foundation, under the directorship of Rochette Dahler, founder of Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool, has awarded $50,000 to the Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute. This donation will support the work of Evan Y. Snyder, M.D, Ph.D., FAAP, a professor at the Institute in the Sanford Children's Health Research Center.

"This generous gift will greatly impact our work in understanding the biological basis of neurological disorders and devising novel therapies to provide early intervention – perhaps even prevention – of such disorders," said Dr. Snyder.

This award is made in loving memory of Palmer Richmond and honors the work of the Children's Neurobiological Solutions. The intent is to use these funds to carry on the missions of the Pediatric Brain Foundation and Children's Neurobiological Solutions in terms of supporting the work of many investigators who are devoted to understanding and optimizing the function of the young nervous system.

Contributions to support this cause can be made to:

Sanford Burnham Prebys

C/O Evan Snyder MD, PhD

Philanthropy Department

10901 North Torrey Pines Road

La Jolla, CA 92037

