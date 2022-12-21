DET-iX Surpasses One Terabit of Internet Traffic

DETROIT, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Detroit Internet Exchange (DET-iX), one of the largest non-profit and fee-free internet exchange points in the world, surpassed one terabit (one trillion bits per second) of peak traffic for the first time in its history. The milestone further demonstrates the massive proliferation of internet traffic connecting Michigan communities and businesses to local and global content providers.

Since 2014, the DET-iX has grown both its membership and traffic, in part, to its free connections and ports, allowing members to exchange traffic across a range of networks. Major content and internet providers have taken notice with Apple, Microsoft and Google among the DET-iX's 70+ members. Other members include Fortune 500 companies and businesses across the telecommunications, automotive, education, and healthcare industry.

"The DET-iX was established to improve internet service and lower expenses for Michigan communities and businesses," said Ryan Duda, CTO of 123NET. "Unlike other large internet exchanges, membership and interconnection with DET-iX are completely free. Its success has exceeded our expectations and reaching the 1Tbps milestone demonstrates the strong demand for a better internet experience."

ABOUT DET-IX

The Detroit Internet Exchange (DET-iX) is a non-profit Regional Internet Exchange Point (IXP) with a switching fabric expanding throughout Michigan. Membership and ports are free. The collaboration of carriers, ISP's, content providers and enterprise businesses connected to DET-iX allows for traffic to be exchanged freely, rather than paying upstream service providers for the connection and traffic.

