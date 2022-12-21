illumifin Names Peter Goldstein as President and CEO

Former illumifin President Heads Leading Insurance Services and Software Provider in the North American, Life, Health, Long Term Care and Annuity Markets

GREENVILLE, S.C., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- illumifin, a leading third-party insurance administration and technology provider, today announced it has named Peter Goldstein as its new president and chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Peter Goldstein has almost 30 years' experience in the life, health, long-term care and annuity insurance industry and was CEO and co-founder of LTCG, Inc. "In this new role, I am excited to take the broader set of capabilities at illumifin to the market in order to better serve our customers, the industry and, most importantly, our people."

Brent Stone of Abry Partners, said, "As an experienced insurance industry veteran, we welcome Peter in his new role and look forward to him leading illumifin in the next exciting phase for the business."

"We have worked closely with Peter since the acquisition of LTCG in his role as President of illumifin. He has the full support of the Board in guiding the organization through its next phase of growth and transformation," said Robert Arsov of Hoplon Capital.

illumifin was founded by Abry Partners, a leading Boston-based private equity firm, and Hoplon Capital, an asset manager focused on digital transformation and disruption.

About illumifin

illumifin provides third party administration and technology services to individual and group insurers. The company, launched in 2021, blends insurance industry knowledge, technology leadership and operational execution to prepare insurers for the digital future. illumifin is a diverse, passionate and empowered team of insurance specialists committed to the growth and success of its customers. With illumifin, there's a brighter future. Visit www.illumifin.com.

About Abry Partners

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $90 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5 billion of capital across its active funds. For more information on Abry, please visit www.abry.com.

About Hoplon Capital

Hoplon pursues proprietary investments focused on the digital economy that are disruptive in their respective end markets including insurance, financial services, IT and consulting services, healthcare, digital infrastructure and media industries. For more information on Hoplon, please visit www.hoploncapital.com.

