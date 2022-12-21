Learning Pool Earns Coveted Accreditation, Great Place to Work-Certified™, for Exemplary Employee Engagement

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning learning technologies company Learning Pool has been officially accredited as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

Certification is a significant achievement. Using validated employee feedback gathered by Great Place to Work® — the global authority on workplace culture, with its rigorous, data-driven methodology — the accreditation confirms that the team has a consistently positive experience at Learning Pool.

"We are thrilled to be Great Place to Work-Certified!" Louise McElvaney, chief human resource officer at Learning Pool, said. "It means a lot that our team has a consistently positive experience working here. It's the inclusive focus on people first and their relationship with our company that makes all the difference in this area. Our team is at the heart of everything we do, and providing opportunities for them to grow and develop in their careers is a key driver for the company and a huge part of our success to date."

Learning Pool creates learning experiences for workplaces investing in the performance and skills of their people. Supporting thousands of businesses investing in learning experiences for more than 6 million global learners, Learning Pool's innovative learning platforms combine integrated technology, AI skills solutions and adaptive content to produce actionable insight into every learner's performance.

"We congratulate Learning Pool on achieving their certification," Benedict Gautrey, managing director of Great Place to Work UK, said. "Organizations which put the employee experience at the heart of their business gain their employees' trust and, in turn, are truly able to build a great workplace culture that delivers outstanding business results."

As well as focusing on nurturing its team, the company is also serious about its responsibility to make the world a better place, continually striving to make a positive contribution through award-winning ESG activity. This was recognized with a gold award for Best CSR Strategy at the Stevie® Awards for Great Employers 2022. Learning Pool also boasts exceptional customer service, and this year the company won a major accolade in the customer care industry: Gold for Front-line Customer Service Team of the Year from the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service 2022.

About Learning Pool

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world, using those deep insights to define what element makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work® UK helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a truly great place to work.

