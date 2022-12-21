ReserveBar and The Tasting Alliance Introduce Top Shelf, A Luxury Event Showcasing the World's Top Awarded Spirits & Wine

The two-day experience will take place at Resorts World in Las Vegas from Friday, June 16 - Saturday, June 17, 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReserveBar , the established e-commerce leader in luxury and ultra-premium spirits, champagne and wine and The Tasting Alliance , which operates the largest portfolio of global spirits and wine competitions, have partnered to create Top Shelf, an immersive, multi-day event bringing together the world's most exciting, illustrious and award-winning brands and discerning consumers to experience the best that the industry has to offer. The inaugural event will take place at Resorts World in Las Vegas from Friday, June 16 – Saturday, June 17, 2023.

Brands were hand-selected to participate in this showcase by the most prestigious blind-judging panel in the world, and Top Shelf is poised to become the ultimate event for wine and spirits discovery. Focusing on education and unique, immersive experiences, Top Shelf will feature a curated assortment of double gold and gold medal winners from The San Francisco World Wine and Spirits Competitions, New York World Wine & Spirits Competitions, Singapore World Spirits Competition and The Tasting Alliance Beer, Ready-to-Drink and Cider Competitions.

Consumers will have the opportunity to taste new and rare products, attend master classes, learn more about the rich history of the industry and interact with the founders, distillers, and experts in attendance who are among the wine and spirit industry's most trusted authorities.

"The level of passion and enthusiasm in our industry, from the creators and distillers making the best wine, spirits and beer in the world to the enthusiasts and aficionados who enjoy discovering amazing new products just as much as they enjoy drinking their favorites, is extraordinary," said Derek Correia, President of ReserveBar. "ReserveBar has always been about making it easy for consumers to discover, explore, access and purchase the finest products in the world, so creating an event that can bring that to life in person, where you can shake hands with and talk to the creators and visionaries behind these extraordinary brands, taste them and learn about them and ultimately buy them for your own home bar to enjoy and share with your friends, was one of those "we have to do this" moments."

"We are excited to invite consumers and industry professionals to experience and enjoy a curated collection of wine, beer, and spirits that hundreds of our judges have blind-selected and evaluated to be the best in the world," said Amanda Blue, COO of The Tasting Alliance. "Aficionados and newcomers alike can immerse themselves in new brands, taste an incredibly rare product they have been itching to try and partake in some of their household favorites. It is a win-win for both brands and consumers alike. Get ready to take your palate on the ultimate journey with us next year at Top Shelf!"

In addition to the highly curated tasting and classes, ReserveBar and The Tasting Alliance will host the first-ever Top Shelf Awards Gala Dinner on Saturday, June 17, 2023, honoring the outstanding leaders driving the wine and spirits industry forward and announcing winners in the Best of Class and Best of Show categories from The Tasting Alliance Competitions.

Tickets will go on sale early 2023, with programming announced at that time. To learn more about Top Shelf please contact brands@reservebar.com.

About ReserveBar

Founded in 2013, ReserveBar is the established e-commerce leader in rare, luxury, and ultra-premium spirits, specializing in customization, personalization, and innovative gifting. In addition to its content-rich, on-brand experience, ReserveBar specializes in new and limited edition products, celebrity brands and is the go-to platform for new launches. ReserveBar is a destination for today's modern, convenience-driven adult shopper, delivering the most curated offerings to enthusiasts across the United States. ReserveBar is a technology platform at its core, utilizing cutting-edge software, analytics, and an exceptional retail network to deploy solutions that simplify the compliant purchase of beverage alcohol on ReserveBar.com, as well as numerous partner sites, including spirits brands, publishers, e-commerce partners, and gifting platforms. For more information, please visit www.reservebar.com .

About The Tasting Alliance

Founded by Anthony Blue in 1980, The Tasting Alliance operates the largest portfolio of global wine and spirit competitions and is the parent organization of the world-renowned San Francisco World Spirits Competition, San Francisco International Wine Competition, New York World Wine Competition, New York World Spirits Competition, and Singapore World Spirits Competition and the new San Francisco Ready To Drink Competition. The Tasting Alliance's Competitions, powered by their world class panel of judges have elevated the reputation of many brands, and represent the ultimate curator for wine and spirits. Receiving a medal from the organization is a critical next step for any producer to earn recognition in the industry. Little wonder, that they have become the most influential wine and spirit competitions in the world.

