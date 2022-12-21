SATOSHI TESHIMA JOINS AC MARTIN AS ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN PRINCIPAL

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Satoshi Teshima, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, joined AC Martin, Inc. in October as a Design Principal. He is based in the Los Angeles headquarters office and will lead the design of the firm's higher education projects, including science, technology, and engineering buildings, throughout California. He is currently leading the design of San Diego State University's Lithium Research STEM project at the Imperial Valley campus in Brawley, CA.

"We are excited to welcome Satoshi to our AC Martin Team." Said Susan O'Connell, Managing Principal. "His design skills, teaming style, and emotional intelligence will elevate our communication and design solutions for our Higher Education projects. "

Satoshi is an award-winning design leader who strives to create engaging and thoughtful environments that serve communities. Satoshi has been the recipient of the American Institute of Architecture (AIA) 2018 National Young Architects Award. He holds a Master of Architecture from the Southern California Institute of Architecture and a Diplom-Ingenieur degree from the University of Braunschweig in Germany.

He unconditionally embraces collaboration as he works closely with all stakeholders and leads design teams to interpret and distill the vast array of desires and goals set by our clients and communities to a very specific, authentic, and highly contextual solution. With a keen sense of social responsibility, Satoshi believes that well designed physical environments can enhance one's well-being, improve learning, and contribute to the overall human experience.

In his 20-year career, Satoshi's diverse portfolio of work includes planning and design for academic, health, science & technology, and community related projects. Prior to joining AC Martin, Satoshi held design leadership positions at HGA and HDR.

AC Martin is a California based architecture, planning, interior architecture, and research firm that uses an integrated design approach to create enduring environments for the 21st century. ­Founded in 1906, AC Martin is one of the oldest firms in California. With a continuous design legacy that spans more than four generations, the firm is still recognized today as a thought and practice leader in the AEC industry.

