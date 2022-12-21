World's Leading Two-Wheeler Brand Yadea Announces New U.S. Partner Recruitment Drive for its Ebike Products

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yadea, the world's leading electric two-wheeler brand, is pleased to announce its 2023 national dealership promotion plan. As part of its goals towards worldwide expansion, Yadea's Ebike is recruiting regional agents and distributors in the United States to join the team with a Dealership Meeting being held during the upcoming CES from January 5-8 in Las Vegas.

With the mission of "Electrify Your Life", Yadea has a strong track record and is well-positioned to continue growing and expanding globally with its investment in R&D and acquisition of a core motor technology and mature product development. Yadea's attendance at the CES marks the brand's first time exhibiting its complete range of high-end electric mobility devices, including electric motorcycles such as the Keeness VFD, which, after five years of R&D, was recently unveiled at EICMA in Milan, as well as e-scooters, and e-bikes. At this CES, Yadea will showcase some of its finest products, including the Innovator, an electric folding bicycle with AI technology and an ergonomic design, and the Trooper 01, a dual-drive electric bicycle with a straddle-type frame and the ability to switch between three modes, including an electric assist.

Based on data obtained via Leva, the U.S. market is currently facing a period of rapid growth and development, with nearly 790,000 e-bikes imported in 2021 and a total of 600,000 e-bikes sold in 2020. In the first quarter of 2022, e-bike sales saw an increase of over 300%, with a total of 4,800,000 units projected to be sold by 2025. According to data from MarketsandMarkets, the total size of the e-bike market reached 49.7 billion US dollars in 2022, and it is expected to continue to expand rapidly at a growth rate of 10.2% every year, reaching 80.6 billion US dollars in 2027.

The rapid development of the US market presents a great opportunity for growth, and Yadea believes that its products and technology are well-positioned to succeed. Moving forward, Yadea will be launching a series of localized marketing campaigns and events aimed at kickstarting the brand's growth in the U.S. market. Yadea has invested heavily in R&D, resulting in the acquisition of a core motor technology and a mature product development. The brand has sold products to over 60 million users in over 100 countries and regions and has a network of over 40,000 retailers worldwide. Domestically, in the U.S., Yadea has plans to distribute high-quality products, including the Camper, Trooper 01, Urban Rider, and Innovator, through various channels, including retail stores, online sales, and exhibitions such as CES, Sea Otter, EUROBIKE, and EICMA. Yadea plans to open a flagship store in San Francisco and a comprehensive category flagship store in LA, as well as 100 Integrated brand dealer (IBD) stores, in the first half of 2023. The company also plans to enter large-scale stores across the United States, launch an online ebike independent website, use crowdsourcing platforms such as INDIEGOGO and offer professional maintenance outlets and door-to-door services for after-sales support, with a 24-hour response time to give local consumers and exceptional customer service experience.

"Our mission is to help people 'Electrify Your Life,' and we are committed to building a shared and sustainable future for humankind. We believe that the growing interest in ebike travel will create a new incremental market for two-wheelers, and we are confident in the potential of the US market. At Yadea, we strive to impress our ebike consumer groups with excellent product experience, technology, quality, and service," said Zhou Chao, Senior Vice President at Yadea. "We would love to invite you to join us at the 2023 America Dealer Meeting and 2023 Yadea New Product Release Conference in Las Vegas. We look forward to seeing you there!"

Join the brand to explore the theme "Electrify Your Life" and unveil its newest line of electric two-wheel vehicles. This is a unique opportunity to network with industry leaders and learn more about Yadea's commitment to global expansion and sustainable transportation.

If interested, please contact mailto:ebike@yadea.com and someone from the team will be in touch. Now is a great time to join the team as they team continues to expand its overseas business and shape the future of electric two-wheel transportation.

Yadea is dedicated to providing its customers with a unique riding experience supported by cutting-edge technology and premium-quality service. The company has a strong focus on sustainability and is committed to its mission of "Electrify Your Life" and building a better future for humankind. At this CES, the company would love to invite all potential business partners and users to learn more about Yadea and its commitment to providing excellent products and services that contribute to a more sustainable future.

