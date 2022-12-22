Advertise
ALPHA FOODS ISSUES A PRODUCT RECALL DUE TO UNDECLARED MILK IN MEATLESS BURRITOS & BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:52 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago

GLENDALE, Calif., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Out of an abundance of caution, Miso Brothers, Inc. dba Alpha Foods, is voluntarily recalling its Meatless Breakfast Sandwiches and Burritos due to traces of undeclared milk (Casein - a milk protein), that may pose a health risk for those with milk allergies.

The Meatless Breakfast Sandwiches and Burritos were distributed nationally throughout retail stores and shipped directly to consumers who purchased our products online.

Alpha Foods Meatless Burritos and Breakfast Sandwiches with the following lot codes, located on the back of the product, are being voluntarily recalled:

Product Description

Lot Number

UPC

Expiration Date


Bac'n Scramble Breakfast Burrito


052822BSB

855099007948

5/28/2024



062022BS


6/20/2024


Meatless Sausage Breakfast Sandwich 


092122MSS

810070350093

9/21/2024

Meatless Chorizo Breakfast Sandwich  


062822SCS

810070350109

6/28/2024



070722SCS


7/7/2024


Chik'n Fajita Burrito


031522CFB

855099007047

3/15/2024



041322CFB


4/13/2024



P2-22109


4/19/2024


Meatless Sausage Breakfast Burrito


081122MSB

855099007733

8/11/2024



101522MSS


10/15/2024



110222MSB


11/2/2024


Philly Burrito


072822PB

855099007023

7/28/2024



101822PB


10/18/2024



P2-22266


9/23/2024


Pizza Burrito


041422PB

855099007016

4/14/2024


Steakless Ranchero Burrito


022422SRB

855099007764

2/24/2024

To date, there have been no illnesses or allergic reactions as a result of this recall.

This recall was initiated after it was discovered, that the products containing traces of undeclared milk (Casein - a milk protein) were distributed in retail stores and delivered directly to consumers who purchased our products online. Subsequent investigation indicates that the contamination is likely to have occurred during the production of our products.

Consumers who have purchased our products with the identified lot numbers above, should not consume the products. Return the product to the place of purchase for a replacement or full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Alpha Foods via email at customerservice@eatalphafoods.com.

