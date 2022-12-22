Inspira™ Technologies Interview to Air on Bloomberg U.S. on the RedChip Money Report®

ORLANDO, Fla, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RedChip Companies will air an interview with Inspira™ Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (Nasdaq: IINN) ( Nasdaq: IINNW) (the "Company" or "Inspira Technologies"), a groundbreaking respiratory support technology company, on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, December 24, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Interview Highlights:

In the exclusive RedChip Money Report interview, Inspira™ Technologies' Co-Founder & President, Joe Hayon discusses how Inspira's technology could reduce the need for invasive mechanical ventilation, plans to begin human studies at leading medical centers, how the technology could become the new potential standard of care for acute respiratory failure.

Access this interview in its entirety at https://www.iinninfo.com/interview_access

About Inspira™ Technologies

Inspira Technologies is an innovative medical technology company in the respiratory treatment arena. The Company is researching and developing a breakthrough Augmented Respiration Technology (INSPIRA ART), designed to rebalance patient oxygen saturation levels. This technology potentially allows patients to remain awake during treatment while minimizing the need for highly invasive, risky, and costly mechanical ventilation systems that require intubation and medically induced coma. The Company's products have not yet been tested or used in humans and have not been approved by any regulatory entity.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements pursuant to U.S. Federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based on the current expectations of the management of the Company only and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses how its technology could reduce the need for invasive mechanical ventilation, its plans to begin human studies at leading medical centers and how the technology could become the new potential standard of care for acute respiratory failure. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based solely on the current expectations of the Company's management and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov

