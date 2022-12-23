Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2023 to Set Agenda for Inclusive Climate Action

Held under the patronage of UAE President HH Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ADSW will contribute to setting sustainability agenda ahead of COP28 , the Emirates Climate Conference.

Under theme of 'United on Climate Action Toward COP28 ,' ADSW 2023 will demonstrate UAE leadership's commitment to practical, inclusive climate action

ADSW will convene global sustainability decision makers and key stakeholders for impactful dialogue ahead of critical Global Stocktake that will take place at COP28

ADSW 2023 will also feature inaugural Green Hydrogen Summit

ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2023, the global initiative championed by the UAE and its clean energy powerhouse Masdar to accelerate sustainable development, will feature a series of high-level sessions focused on the key priorities for sustainable development ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), to be held in the UAE from November 30-December 12.

The fifteenth edition of the annual event will be held under the patronage of UAE President HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan who has championed sustainability as a key pillar of the UAE's economic and social progress and prosperity.

ADSW, taking place from January 14 to 19, under the theme of 'United on Climate Action Toward COP28,' will convene heads of state, policymakers, industry leaders, investors, youth, and entrepreneurs, for a series of impactful dialogues on the transition to a net-zero future. Key stakeholders will discuss priorities for the global climate agenda at COP28, the need for all stakeholders across society to be engaged and included, and how to leverage the assessments from the first Global Stocktake of the Paris Agreement to accelerate climate progress at COP28 and beyond.

H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Special Envoy for Climate Change, and Chairman of Masdar, said, "For over 15 years, ADSW has reinforced the UAE's commitment to addressing global challenges as a responsible leader driving climate action and sustainable economic development. ADSW 2023 will help shape the sustainability agenda and drive momentum toward COP28 in the UAE by convening the global community and facilitating meaningful dialogue to foster consensus, groundbreaking partnerships and innovative solutions.

"The world needs a just and inclusive energy transition that supports the needs of developing nations while ensuring a more sustainable future for us all. ADSW can serve as an ideal platform to accelerate the adoption of clean technologies and put partnerships together that can take them to scale around the world, leaving no one behind."

ADSW 2023 will feature for the first time a Green Hydrogen Summit, hosted by Masdar's green hydrogen business, highlighting its potential to decarbonize key industries – helping countries to achieve their net-zero objectives.

Earlier this month, Masdar formally announced a new shareholding structure and the launch of its green hydrogen business – forming a clean energy powerhouse that will spearhead global decarbonization efforts. Masdar is now one of the largest clean energy companies of its kind and is well-positioned to lead the industry on a global scale, strengthening the UAE's role as an energy leader.

The first international sustainability gathering of the year, ADSW 2023 will drive discussion and debate around climate action in the run-up to COP28. The ADSW Summit, hosted by Masdar and taking place on January 16, will focus on a wide range of critical topics including Food and Water Security, Energy Access, Industrial Decarbonization, Health, and Climate Adaptation.

ADSW 2023 will also seek to engage youth in climate action, with its Youth for Sustainability platform holding the Y4S Hub, which aims to attract 3,000 young people. ADSW 2023 will also feature the annual forum for Masdar's Women in Sustainability, Environment and Renewable Energy (WiSER) platform, giving women a greater voice in the sustainability debate.

As in previous years, ADSW 2023 will also feature partner-led events and opportunities for international engagement on sustainability-related topics, including the International Renewable Energy Agency's IRENA Assembly, the Atlantic Council Energy Forum, the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum, and the World Future Energy Summit.

The 2023 ADSW will also mark the 15th anniversary of the Zayed Sustainability Prize – the UAE's pioneering global award for recognizing excellence in sustainability. With 96 winners across its categories of Health, Food, Energy, Water, and Global High Schools, the Prize has positively impacted the lives of over 378 million people around the world, including in Vietnam, Nepal, Sudan, Ethiopia, Maldives and Tuvalu.

Over the years, the Prize has provided communities across the world with access to quality education, clean food and water, quality healthcare, energy, jobs, and improved community safety.

With small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) making up roughly 90 percent of businesses worldwide, ADSW 2023 will welcome over 70 SMEs and start-ups across several sectors, including Masdar City's global initiative Innovate, which will showcase groundbreaking international technologies.

Key dates for ADSW 2023 include:

14 – 15 January : IRENA Assembly, Atlantic Council Energy Forum

16 January: Opening Ceremony, COP28 Strategy Announcement and Zayed Sustainability Prize Awards Ceremony, ADSW Summit

16 – 18 January: World Future Energy Summit, Youth 4 Sustainability Hub, Innovate

17 January: WiSER Forum

18 January: Green Hydrogen Summit and Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum





About Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) is a global initiative established in 2008 by the UAE and its clean energy powerhouse Masdar. For over 15 years, ADSW has brought together heads of state, policymakers, industry leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, and youth, to discuss, engage, and debate climate action and innovation that will ensure a sustainable world. By enabling impactful dialogue and providing a platform to translate pledges into practical outcomes for a net-zero future, ADSW 2023 aims to play a crucial role in driving momentum between COP27 and COP28.

About Masdar

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) is the UAE's clean energy champion and one of largest companies of its kind in the world, advancing the development and deployment of renewable energy and green hydrogen technologies to address global sustainability challenges. Established in 2006, Masdar is today active in over 40 countries, helping them to achieve their clean energy objectives and advance sustainable development. Masdar is jointly owned by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala), and Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), and under this ownership the company is targeting a renewable energy portfolio capacity of at least 100 gigawatts (GW) by 2030 and an annual green hydrogen production capacity of up to 1 million tonnes by the same year.

