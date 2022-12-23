Eve Holding, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

MELBOURNE, Fla., Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eve Holding, Inc. ("Eve") (NYSE: EVEX and EVEXW) reports its third quarter 2022 earnings results.

Financial highlights

Eve reported a net loss of $36.7 million in 3Q22 versus $3.8 million in 3Q21 driven by higher Research & Development (R&D) expenses and Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) costs as well as non-cash charges related to warrant expenses of $17.4 million. Our R&D efforts are primarily driven by a Master Service Agreement (MSA) with Embraer – which intensified in the last year as the design of Eve's eVTOL advances, having reached $14.3 million in 3Q2022, vs. $2.8 million during the same period of 2021.

Including employees contracted through its MSA with Embraer and Atech, Eve now has approximately 450 team members engaged in the development of its eVTOL and other elements of the UAM ecosystem versus approximately 120 in 3Q21. The MSA costs are included in Eve's R&D and represent most of the R&D expenses. SG&A costs have also increased due to the growth in the number of direct employees at Eve, who perform critical corporate functions including program management, sales, finance, planning, etc.

During the third quarter of 2022, Eve's operating activities consumed $17.0 million of cash, versus $2.4 million in 3Q21. Net cash provided by financing activities reached $15.0 million in 3Q22 driven by the investment from United Airlines, announced in September.

For the 9M22, Eve reported a net loss of $154.0 million, $144.0 million higher than the $10.0 million net loss in the 9M21. Setting aside non-recurring, non-cash expenses associated with the business combination with Zanite Acquisition Corp. of $104.8 million value of warrants – the higher net losses in the 9M22 compared to the same period of 2021 were driven by higher R&D activities necessary to progress the eVTOL design, including the MSA, and an increase in SG&A expenses. R&D expenses in the 9M22 reached $33.8 million or five times the amount invested in the program in the 9M21 of $6.6 million, while SG&A expenses increased from $3.3 million in the 9M21 to $23.9 million in the 9M22.

During the first nine months of 2022, Eve consumed $39.1 million of cash to fund its operating activities, versus $7.5 million in 9M22. Net cash provided by financing activities reached $352.7 million thus far in 2022, on a combination of the listing in the NYSE and the United Airlines Ventures (UAV) investment in Eve.

At the end of 3Q22, Eve had $329.9 million in total liquidity (cash, cash equivalents and financial investments) versus $330.8 million at the beginning of the quarter. Development expenses associated with Eve's aircraft were mostly offset by the United (UAV) investment. Lastly, accounts payable – mostly MSA agreement with Embraer, increased by $5.6 million in the quarter, which had a positive impact on retained cash in Eve's balance sheet.

As of 3Q22, Eve did not have any debt on its balance sheet. The proceeds from the business combination with Zanite Acquisition Corp., and strategic PIPE investors combined with potential advances from customers and future finance lines are important sources of capital to fund Eve's development and certification of its eVTOL aircraft.

Eve has also announced today the support of Brazil's National Development Bank ("BNDES") to its eVTOL development efforts with two distinct credit lines, totaling $92.5 million. Both credit lines offer beneficial conditions with 12-year maturity and amortization grace period. The support from BNDES is an ideal fit for our project with long-term profile that matches Eve's cash-flow needs and strengthens our balance sheet. Eve's 3Q22 cash position of $329.9 million does not include this additional funding from BNDES.

As Eve continues to advance its eVTOL program, it expects portions of its non-binding order backlog to be converted into firm contracts. Those firm orders may result in significant cash advances and inflows to the company through down payments that may occur prior to final eVTOL delivery.

About Eve Holding, Inc.

Eve is dedicated to accelerating the Urban Air Mobility ecosystem. Benefitting from a start-up mindset, backed by Embraer S.A.'s more than 50-year history of aerospace expertise, and with a singular focus, Eve is taking a holistic approach to progressing the UAM ecosystem, with an advanced eVTOL project, comprehensive global services and support network and a unique air traffic management solution. Since May 10, 2022, Eve is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, where its shares of common stock and public warrants trade under the tickers "EVEX" and "EVEXW".

For more information, please visit www.eveairmobility.com

