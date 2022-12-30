Reversed TV series teams with Dr Robert Kiltz, MD and other well-known doctors on a new season featuring the Carnivore Diet

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reversed TV series is heading into season 3. Reversed is produced by the award-winning filmmaker and television producer Charles Mattocks. Charles has a passion to help educate and save lives using the best in healthcare. The first season focused on reversing diabetes with diet and lifestyle changes. The second season focused on using the ketogenic diet and intermittent fasting to help change the lives of its guests.

Reversed season 3 will use the Carnivore diet to improve the health of those living with different conditions.

The new season is based in Atenas Costa Rica and will use the Carnivore diet to help improve the health of the guests living with different conditions from diabetes to autoimmune diseases. The results from previous seasons have been mind-blowing as guests have lost hundreds of pounds, came off many medications and reduced the overall need for these medications. Some of the guests have even reversed their Type 2 diabetes and have normalized their numbers. The series and the time spent has given hope to the guests that at times felt hopeless and stuck in their current health state.

Charles will be teaming up with a well-known expert, Dr. Robert Kiltz, MD, who will be one of a team of experts working hand in hand with the guests, who are looking to improve their health using the carnivore way of eating. Dr. Kiltz is the Founder, Director, and practicing physician at CNY Fertility, one of the largest and most innovative fertility practices in the country. Dr. Kiltz is a passionate advocate of the carnivore diet for fertility and many other aspects of human health. In addition to his fertility practice, Dr. Kiltz runs a variety of organizations to that help people achieve optimal health through the carnivore lifestyle including Doctor Kiltz Nutritional Solutions - an animal-based dietary supplement line, Kiltz Mighty Tribe - a carnivore support and education platform, his blog - DoctorKiltz.com, as well as a podcast - Carnivore Conversations .

Charles has brought on other partners in the Carnivore space and overall health to help bring this project to life. Those partners include US Wellness Meats, Audacious Nutrition, Fond Bone Broth, MK Supplements, Kilosophy, Paleovalley and Wild Pastures.

The carnivore diet consists of foods to eat, including beef, chicken, pork, lamb, turkey, organ meats, salmon, sardines, white fish, and small amounts of heavy cream and hard cheese. Also allowed are butter, lard, and bone marrow. This way of living has shown tremendous health benefits, and the series will take a deep dive into the myths as to why this is a powerful tool that can have tremendous results.

The series is not short on star power, with other such names as Dr. Ken Berry, Maria Emmerich, Dr. Anthony Chaffee, and Kelly Hogan, to name a few. These experts will be on set and sharing their wisdom and personal stories of how the carnivore lifestyle and diet has changed their lives and many others they've helped. The series will air on the COX Network and other streaming platforms like Glewed.TV, Amazon Prime, and other streaming OTT platforms.

About Charles Mattocks Every career move Charles Mattocks has made has been in keeping with his desire to touch lives in a positive way. Inspired by his uncle, the late Bob Marley, Mattocks dared to dream big. After giving a stunning performance in the title role of the Emmy nominated The Summer of Ben Tyler, Mattocks, a single Dad, decided the Hollywood lifestyle was not the best for his young son and moved across the country. Charles has appeared on The Today Show, Good Morning America, The Talk, Martha Stewart, CNN and Dr. OZ and others. Mattocks is no stranger to diabetes, as he was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and has become a tireless advocate for diabetics everywhere. He launched season one of Reversed in 2017, with a vision and passion to help people live better lives.

