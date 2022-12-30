Urban Plates Debuts Upgraded Plate Pass Subscription Program for Inflationary Times

New benefits include 20% savings on Urban Plates' entire menu and easier redemption, all for only $5 per month

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With more and more guests feeling the pinch of inflationary pressures, Urban Plates has upgraded its signature Plate Pass program to offer more savings on more menu items. Unlike other loyalty or subscription-based programs, Plate Pass benefits are redeemable immediately and are not blocked by a tier system. Guests start saving 20% off their entire check as soon as they sign up for the program.

Set to launch on January 1, 2023, the enhanced Plate Pass program invites members to access more of the Urban Plates menu while making memberships more convenient and affordable. The new benefits include:

20% off the entire check: Guests will save 20% for themselves and everyone on their entire check (up to 15 people) including desserts, beverages (including alcohol), and add-ons (such as extra protein or sides), and not just on entrees.

Includes cash register purchases: The Plate Pass discount is now available for purchases made at the register and online at urbanplates.com in addition to purchases via the Urban Plates app.

Signing UP is Easy: Guests can sign up for the Plates Pass in the Urban Plates app or online at urbanplates.com/platepass (you must have an account with Urban Plates and be logged in to sign up).

The monthly fee is slashed in half: The new subscription price is only $5 per month vs. $10 per month for the original program.

"People are making tough choices and we want to make Urban Plates an easy choice," said Saad Nadhir, CEO and Co-Founder of Urban Plates. "Many are cutting back, but we don't want them to feel like they have to cut back on our craveable, wholesome food."

Urban Plates launched the original Plate Pass, the restaurant industry's first subscription program, in January 2021. Guided by its mission to make craveable, wholesome, and clean food accessible to all, the company chose to evolve the program in response to today's challenging economic climate. Urban Plates wants to make eating out more budget-friendly for diners looking for ways to save, yet still offer quality, made-from-scratch food.

Plate Pass members receive 20% off the restaurant's main menu with few restrictions. Even the restaurant's most popular dish, which is a signature spice rubbed, grass-fed and grass-finished steak served with two sides and grilled rustic bread, can be enjoyed for under $16 with a membership. Members can also order Urban Plate's lower cost menu items such as the Cheeseburger with Herb Seasoned Fries or vegan Beet + Avocado Bowl which are both under $10.50.

Continued Nadhir, "Plate Pass is a partnership with our guests: Urban Plates offers our best possible pricing to members. They get 20% savings, and we can rely on their business and subscription fee, so both sides benefit. It's a win-win collaboration for these challenging economic times."

Plate Pass can only be purchased through the Urban Plates app or at urbanplates.com/platepass . Members can use their Plate Pass membership for in-store and take-out orders from the register, website, or app. The 20% discount is not valid for gift card purchases, delivery, or catering. Members can buy up to 15 entrees at one time, on one check. For more information and to sign up for the new Plate Pass, visit urbanplates.com/platepass .

About Urban Plates

Urban Plates began in 2011 with a single restaurant in Del Mar, California, and has grown to 17 locations, with future expansion plans underway. Headquartered in Solana Beach, Calif., the restaurant group has locations throughout San Diego, Orange County, the greater Los Angeles area, and Northern California. Urban Plates' expansive selection of menu items are made fresh in-house, from scratch, every day using clean (has organics all the time guarantee) ingredients. Recipes feature exclusively GMO-, antibiotic-, and hormone-free, grass-fed, and finished steak; wild line-caught ahi tuna; sustainably raised salmon; and humanely raised and sourced, cage-free, hormone-free chicken. Whether you're vegetarian, vegan, pescatarian, or a straight-up carnivore, Urban Plates has a plate you will love and feel good about eating. Follow Urban Plates on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, or Facebook at @urbanplates or visit Urban Plates at www.urbanplates.com.

