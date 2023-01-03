ACTS Law Welcomes Veteran Trial Attorney Bruce Brusavich

ENCINO, Calif., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACTS Law announces the addition of seasoned trial attorney Bruce B. Brusavich as the newest partner at the firm. With a long history of dedication to protecting the rights of his clients with sound legal counsel for more than thirty years, Mr. Brusavich will provide the firm's clients yet another powerhouse attorney fighting for them.

Mr. Brusavich joins ACTS Law as a partner after founding and running his own powerhouse firm for decades. With more than one hundred jury trials under his belt, he has represented thousands of individuals and businesses in a wide variety of areas including personal injury, business litigation, elder abuse, insurance bad faith, professional malpractice, wrongful death, and product liability.

With an extensive knowledge of law and litigation, Mr. Brusavich teaches at Continuing Legal Education programs where he extends his skillset to other attorneys, testifies before the state legislature, and serves as an expert witness in legal malpractice cases.

"Bruce's dedication to his clients, his skillset and the legal community are some of the many reasons we look forward to working with him at ACTS Law and can't wait to see the impact he will have on our team of distinguished attorneys," said Danny Abir, Managing Partner at ACTS Law. "His proven ability to address and handle a multitude of obstacles while keeping the client's best interest in mind for over thirty years is truly admirable."

Mr. Brusavich is a past President of Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles and Consumer Attorneys of California. During his time as president, he left a lasting impact in the organization as he led efforts to reform the summary judgment statute, created a two-year statute of limitations, improved the administration of justice, and maintained trial court funding, as well as other impressive initiatives.

