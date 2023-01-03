Austin Attorney Melanie Plowman Named Partner at Appellate Firm Alexander Dubose & Jefferson

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas appellate firm Alexander Dubose & Jefferson LLP (ADJ) is pleased to announce the promotion of Austin's Melanie Plowman to partner.

"As her clients and colleagues both attest, Melanie is an outstanding attorney, committed to successfully guiding clients through the trial and appellate process," said ADJ managing partner Marcy Hogan Greer. "She is an insightful and thoughtful strategist and an invaluable member of our team, and we are excited that she has agreed to this new role with Alexander Dubose."

A former Texas Assistant Solicitor General, Ms. Plowman has handled appeals in Texas state appellate courts, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, and the U.S. Supreme Court.

In addition, she served as a clerk to Judge Robert M. Parker of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit and Judge R. Guy Cole Jr. of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. Her trial and appellate work has resulted in her being named to the Thomson Reuters Texas Super Lawyers and Texas Rising Stars legal guides.

Ms. Plowman earned her law degree from the University of Michigan Law School and holds an undergraduate degree with honors from Brown University.

She is admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court; the U.S. Courts of Appeals for the Fifth, Sixth, Seventh, Eleventh, and Federal Circuits; the U.S. District Courts for the Northern, Eastern, and Western Districts of Texas; and all Texas state courts.

About Alexander Dubose & Jefferson

Attorneys at Alexander Dubose & Jefferson LLP collaborate closely with clients at all stages of litigation. The firm provides multiple layers of experience and expertise, including pretrial strategy to maximize the odds of a favorable outcome at trial; in-trial collaboration including error preservation, issue identification, trial briefing, and jury-charge work; post-trial management; and all aspects of appellate proceedings. The firm has offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio. In addition to a former Chief Justice and Justice of the Texas Supreme Court, the firm's lawyers include a former Justice of the Houston Fourteenth Court of Appeals, and multiple former staff attorneys and law clerks of the Supreme Court of Texas and the U.S. Courts of Appeals for the Fifth and Sixth Circuits. The firm has numerous lawyers recognized for excellence in Texas appellate law by Chambers USA, America's Leading Lawyers for Business, Best Lawyers in America, and Texas Super Lawyers. To learn more about Alexander Dubose & Jefferson, visit https://www.adjtlaw.com .

Media Contact:

Rhonda Reddick

800-559-4534

rhonda@androvett.com

View original content:

SOURCE Alexander Dubose & Jefferson LLP