Broward County Libraries Launches New Tech Talk Weekly and Creation Station Monthly Podcasts

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In January 2023, Broward County Libraries will launch podcasts of two popular online programs, Tech Talk Weekly and Creation Station Monthly, available wherever you access your podcast apps.

Libraries' new podcasts feature Season Three of Tech Talk Weekly and Creation Station Monthly, giving listeners a choice between the existing online/Facebook Live formats or the new podcast.

"Podcasts are an amazing way for us to connect and communicate with people who might not be regular library customers," says Broward County Library Director Allison Grubbs. "We're thrilled to be able to offer two of our most popular programs in this format and excited about this new opportunity to bring library content to a new audience."

Tech Talk Weekly and Creation Station Monthly are produced by Bob Anstett, Broward County Library's Coordinator of Digital Initiatives. Each program features one-on-one discussions, either with Anstett (Tech Talk Weekly) or between two guests (Creation Station Monthly). With the new podcast format, listeners can now enjoy the programs live or on-demand.

Tech Talk Weekly is produced from the Creation Station makerspace in Main Library. The show is broadcast every Thursday at 4PM and will be available on podcast beginning January 5, 2023. The program's unique format pairs Anstett with a library employee for a candid chat about the week's top tech-related news stories. Listeners get a library-oriented take on current events and learn more about the library's behind-the-scenes staff.

Creation Station Monthly airs on the last Tuesday of each month, also at 4PM, with the next show scheduled for January 26, 2023. Each episode features an unscripted, live conversation between two creative professionals who've never met before. Guests discuss their creative journeys and inspirations. Past participants include the science consultant for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a boudoir photographer and a gourmet baker. New listeners can catch up on Seasons One and Two on anchor.fm/creation-station or wherever you stream your favorite podcasts.

For more information on Creation Station Monthly or Tech Talk Weekly, please email creationstation@broward.org.

