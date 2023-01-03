Foretellix Tackles Largest Barriers to Safe Autonomy

A novel verification & validation technology and methodology unlocks safety at scale and bridges the gap between safety engineering and automated verification and validation

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foretellix, the leading provider of verification and validation solutions, unveils today a new Safety-Driven Verification and Validation paradigm for large-scale deployment of Automated Driving Systems. The new holistic approach addresses an industry mandate to bridge a growing gap between traditional manual safety engineering processes and automated scenario-based verification and validation that hinders the commercial deployment of Automated Driving Systems.

Verification and validation of safety is the major barrier to large-scale commercial deployment of Automated Driving Systems. While state-of-the-art Level-3 and Level-4 systems can operate most times in limited areas, they struggle to extend to larger areas, and there are still too many edge cases where they fail.

"Traditional safety processes used by car makers for years do not scale to automated driving systems," said Ziv Binyamini, Foretellix CEO and co-founder. "The safety challenges resulting from complex software-defined vehicles navigating through the long tail of real-world unknown edge scenarios are immense. Expanding on our market-leading automated V&V solutions, we are rolling out our safety-driven verification and validation vision in the Foretify platform to address this challenge and enable customers to safely deploy autonomy at scale", said Binyamini.

Designed by verification and validation veterans together with automotive and safety experts, Foretellix's Foretify™ platform enables tight collaboration between core development, safety, and V&V teams at OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers. From requirements definition and early project design throughout production and over-the-air updates, Foretify helps customers to boost productivity, improve time to market, and achieve the required safety goals for large-scale deployment of Automated Driving Systems.

With native ASAM OpenSCENARIO® 2.0 support, Foretify provides a common language to describe the infinite space of possible driving scenarios, define KPIs, safety checks, and coverage metrics. The platform is designed to uncover unknown edge cases following guidelines from the latest safety standards. It generates, orchestrates, and executes a multitude of test scenarios and safety checks in virtual simulation optimized to represent real-world scenarios and uncover safety risks. Foretify continuously measures and analyzes verification and validation completeness, correlates test results to safety goals, and generates safety case evidence.

The Foretify platform, with safety-driven verification and validation capabilities, is used today by automotive, trucking, and mining customers to verify and validate their ADAS and Automated Driving Systems for safe and large-scale commercial deployment. Foretellix will demonstrate the Foretify platform at CES in Las Vegas on January 5-8, 2023.

About Foretellix

Foretellix is the leading provider of verification and validation solutions for ADAS and Automated Driving Systems. Foretellix's Foretify™️ platform helps automotive, trucking, and mining customers to ensure safety, reduce development costs, and accelerate time-to-market. Foretellix is headquartered in Israel, with offices in the US, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit http://www.foretellix.com

