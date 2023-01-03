LG'S 2023 OLED TVS TAKE VIEWING IMMERSION AND USER EXPERIENCE TO NEW HEIGHTS

With LG's Latest TV Technology, Updated webOS and Enhanced Personalization Features, New LG OLED evo is Ready to Impress

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) unveiled its 2023 TV lineups, headlined by its most advanced range of OLED TVs yet. With premium self-lit picture quality, powerful image processing technologies, and an enhanced webOS platform offering even more smart features and services, the company's latest OLED TVs elevate the viewing experience as only LG OLED can.

A decade after introducing the world to the first-ever large screen OLED TV, LG continues to lead the premium TV market. The company's cutting-edge OLED TVs have been recognized at the CES Innovation Award for 11 years in a row, and have kept evolving over time to deliver ever-greater value to consumers. LG OLED is renowned for its exceptional picture quality, producing vibrant, accurate colors with deep blacks, and an infinite contrast ratio for images that are remarkably lifelike.

In addition to realizing more immersive viewing experiences, LG's self-lit technology has enabled the company to create unprecedented, visually-stunning TV form factors, including market-firsts such as the rollable LG SIGNATURE OLED R, and the bendable LG OLED Flex. A double honoree at the CES 2023 Innovation Award, LG OLED Flex won Best of Innovation in the Gaming category.

Spearheading LG's 2023 OLED lineup are the latest Z3, G3 and C3 OLED evo series TVs. These upgraded, new models provide higher brightness and color accuracy as well as amazing clarity and detail thanks to the precision and performance of LG OLED evo technology and the new α9 AI Processor Gen6.

The latest Alpha series processor utilizes LG's most sophisticated AI-assisted Deep Learning tech to ensure outstanding picture and sound quality. AI Picture Pro now offers improved upscaling for better clarity, and enhanced dynamic tone mapping, which helps reveal the depth and detail in every frame. AI Picture Pro also integrates a picture processing technology that detects and refines important objects, such as people's faces, to give them a more lifelike HDR quality. In addition to fine-tuning image reproduction, the α9 AI Processor Gen6 powers LG's AI Sound Pro; a feature that helps viewers get swept up in the onscreen action by delivering virtual 9.1.2 surround sound from the TVs' built-in speaker system.

Another significant upgrade applied to this year's OLED evo G3 series is LG's Brightness Booster Max technology, which incorporates brand-new light control architecture and light-boosting algorithms to increase brightness by up to 70 percent.1 Brightness is mapped and controlled on a pixel-by-pixel basis, resulting in sharper, more realistic images.

LG's 2023 G3 OLED evo models also boast an aesthetic upgrade via the introduction of the ultra-seamless One Wall Design.2 Leaving no visible gap when wall mounted, this year's models bring style and effortless elegance to the living room.

Also, LG continues to leverage its technological leadership not just to create products and services for a better life. 2023 LG OLED TVs are designed to be kinder to the environment, from production all the way through to disposal creating sustainable cycles. LG OLED TVs have no backlighting unit, meaning each TV requires fewer materials to produce than a conventional LED TV. They also employ many components made from recycled plastics, and are even shipped in eco-packaging made from recyclable materials and featuring single-color printing. Easier on viewers' eyes, all of LG's 2023 model OLED TVs have been certified low blue light by TÜV Rheinland, and flicker-free by UL Solutions.

LG OLED is also introducing a refreshed, more personalized user experience in 2023. Featuring the latest version of webOS, this year's models present All New Home, a redesigned user interface (UI) that offers a wealth of personalization options and more convenience than ever. The new 'Quick Cards' offer users easy access to the content and services they use the most – all grouped into logical categories such as Home Office, Gaming, Music, and Sports. LG's more advanced webOS makes it easy for everyone using the TV to enjoy personalized recommendations tailored to their own preferences which are determined based on viewing history and viewing habits.

Furthering the personalized user experience on LG OLED TV is AI Concierge, which provides each user with a curated list of content choices based on their past usage and search inquiries, and provides a selection of trending content for them to browse.

Designed for first-class home cinema experiences, LG OLED TVs continue to support the image- and audio-enhancing capabilities of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. What's more, this year's LG TVs offer seamless integration with the latest LG soundbars, delivering outstanding multi-channel surround sound with IMAX enhanced quality powered by DTS:X. LG TV and soundbar also combine to offer the WOW Orchestra3 feature, which takes advantage of both products' audio channels to produce stronger, more immersive sound.

As one would expect, LG's 2023 OLED models support a wide range of features compliant to HDMI 2.1a. They are also the first TV sets to be certified by the HDMI organization for the recently announced Quick Media Switching VRR (QMS-VRR). QMS-VRR can eliminate the momentary 'black screen' that sometimes occurs when switching between content played from different source devices connected via the TV's HDMI 2.1a compliant ports.4

The ultimate gaming displays, LG's self-lit OLED TVs boast a 0.1 millisecond response time, low input lag, up to four HDMI2.1a compliant ports. LG OLED TVs are also equipped with the Game Optimizer, allowing users to quickly select and switch between gaming-specific features, such as game-genre display presets. Settings for G-SYNC® Compatible, FreeSync™ Premium and variable refresh rate (VRR) are easily accessible from the Game Optimizer as well.

LG's state-of-the-art 2023 OLED TVs will be on show during CES 2023 from January 5-8 at the company's booth (#15501, Central Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center). Keep up with all of LG's exciting announcements at CES by following #LGCES2023 on social media.

1 Applies to 55/65/75-inch G3models.

2 Applies to G series models only

3 It will be applied to via software update

4Only available when using HDMI 2.1 QMS VRR-certified source devices

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

