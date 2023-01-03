Sartorius names Maurice Phelan as new President for North America

BOHEMIA, N.Y., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sartorius, a leading international partner of life science research and the biopharmaceutical industry, announces Maurice Phelan has assumed the role of President of Sartorius North America. He succeeds Mary Lavin, who has retired after nearly 35 years. Sartorius North America, headquartered in Bohemia, New York, currently employs more than 3,000 employees across 17 sites in the United States and Canada.

Maurice Phelan, President Sartorius North America (PRNewswire)

Mr. Phelan has spent many years in the industry and recently rejoined Sartorius from Repligen, where he was Vice President of Fluid Management. Before that, he served as Head of Operations of the Sartorius site in Marlborough, Massachusetts. Previously, he held leadership roles at GE Healthcare and Merck Millipore. Mr. Phelan holds degrees in chemistry and experimental physics from the National University of Ireland.

"Many innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry come from North America, which is also home to many of our customers. Therefore, the region has been and will continue to be on of Sartorius' most important markets. With his broad industry experience, Maurice will help us to further expand activities of our lab and bioprocessing divisions, facilitating cross-functional divisional alignment and business development in the region," said René Fáber, member of the Executive Board of Sartorius.

Against a backdrop of fundamentally strong market dynamics, Sartorius has been investing considerably in building new capacities in North America. In Yauco, Puerto Rico, the company has extended its cleanroom capacity for manufacturing products such as filter membranes and single-use bags, while construction is underway in Ann Arbor, Michigan, for a new 130,000-square-foot state-of-the-art plant set to open by year end 2023, creating a Center of Excellence for BioAnalytics in North America. In 2021, Sartorius opened a 40,000-square-foot Customer Interaction Center in Marlborough, Massachusetts, for optimizing factory acceptance testing and commissioning of new bioprocess equipment.

A profile of Sartorius

The Sartorius Group is a leading international partner of the life science research and the biopharmaceutical industry. With innovative instruments and consumables, the Group's Lab Products & Services Division concentrates on serving the needs of laboratories performing research and quality control at pharma and biopharma companies and those of academic research institutes. The Bioprocess Solutions Division, with its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions, helps customers to manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In fiscal 2021, the company earned sales revenue of some 3.45 billion euros. At the end of 2021, nearly 14,000 people were employed at the Group's approximately 60 manufacturing and sales sites, serving customers around the globe.

Sartorius-Logo (PRNewswire)

