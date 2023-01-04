Bit Brother's Crypto Mining Projects Achievements in Texas

CHANGSHA, China, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bit Brother Limited (the "Company," "we" or "Bit Brother") (NASDAQ: BTB) announces execution of a series of agreements marking launch of its crypto mining business in the U.S. On December 13, 2022, our wholly owned subsidiary, Bit Brother New York Inc. ("BTB NY"), entered into a retail power sales agreement with Pumpjack Power, LLC, ("Pumpjack") for the supply of electrical energy to BTB NY to operate its facilities in the Texas ERCOT region. Pumpjack, an Option 2 Retail Electric Provider ("REP"), is engaged in the retail marketing of electric energy in the Texas ERCOT market. Pumpjack has proposed to supply BTB NY 4.5 MW of capacity during January 1, 2023 to March 31, 2023, and 6 MW of capacity during April 1, 2023 to December 31, 2027 for the contract price of $0.0525/kWh. BTB NY has agreed to purchase a minimum of 1 megawatt of capacity from Pumpjack and is expecting to use the maximum capacity Pumpjack can supply.

On the same date, BTB NY and Bolt Mining, LLC ("Bolt Mining"), a Delaware limited liability company engaged in the business of providing cryptocurrency mining equipment and infrastructure entered into an asset purchase agreement (the "APA"), pursuant to which BTB NY will purchase certain identified assets and liabilities of the Business from Bolt Mining for a total purchase price of $2,100,000 ("Transaction").

Contemporaneously with execution of the APA, BTB NY, as a subtenant entered into a site sublease (the "Site Lease") with Bolt Mining as a sublessor and Acme Commercial Properties LLC (the "Landlord") for the sublease of approximately 3,000 square feet of space located at 1968 N Access Rd, Clyde, TX 79510 (the "Site"), having a 47-month term beginning on January 13, 2023 with a base rent of $1,800 per month plus NNN (property insurance plus property taxes) currently assessed by Landlord at $431.66, subject to the original lease, as amended. Pursuant to the APA, the Site shall have the capability of running 6 MW of electrical power, and the power shall be at a fixed power block price not to exceed an average of $50.00 per MWh exclusive of adders, TDSP pass-through charges, taxes and assessments.

On December 22, 2022, BTB NY purchased 1,400 S19J Pro cryptocurrency mining servers from Grand Flourish Inc. for an aggregate purchase price of US$2,329,600. The server has a hash rate of 106 TH/S. All servers are new with warranty of 6 months.

Mr. Ralph Jones, the CEO of BTB NY, commented, "it's inspiring to see Bit Brother entered into the retail power sales agreement, cryptocurrency mining equipment purchase agreement, and the crypto mining site lease simultaneously in December 2022. It drew a perfecting ending for 2022. The initial achievements Bit Brother made constitute a firm step for its further journey in cryptocurrency and blockchain field."

About Bit Brother, Inc.

Bit Brother Limited (formerly known as Urban Tea, Inc.) was incorporated in the British Virgin Islands as a company with limited liability on November 28, 2011. Our business currently consists of the distribution and retail of specialty tea products. We have conducted research and planning of our blockchain technology and cryptocurrency mining business since 2021. For more information, please visit: www.bitbrother.com

