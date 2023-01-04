BrandSpark International Announces 5th Annual Most Trusted Grocery Retailers in America

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - In partnership with Newsweek and Winsight Grocery Business, BrandSpark International announces the fifth annual grocery edition of its BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, as voted by American shoppers. BrandSpark surveyed 10,082 Americans in the BrandSpark American Grocery Trust Study to capture their real opinions of which grocery stores they trust the most. Trust leaders were identified by 8 store formats nationally and in four major regions and across 36 key attributes as well as the top 5 grocery retailers nationally.
After a year of spiking prices for household groceries, this list can help Americans choose a store that is trusted by other shoppers and best suits their needs in 2023.
"Now that the holidays have passed, retailers need to work on building a strong 2023 by prioritizing trust building initiatives with consumers", says Adam Bellisario, AVP BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards. "As inflation continues to hit grocery categories heavily, conventional stores with strong private label offerings are going to be popular with consumers because they can meet their needs in terms of price and effective options", says Philip Scrutton, VP of Shopper Insights, BrandSpark International. "We are already seeing retailers like Walmart and Aldi performing very well nationally. Both brands not only have an extremely strong presence but offer consumers attractive private label options offering greater value than national brands, which is very attractive to consumers who will continue to see their grocery budgets being stretched. Despite inflation, the trust drivers are remarkably stable – suggesting that retailers should stick to their strategies. Even with shoppers' increased focus on prices, quality-driven conventional grocers still rank highly in each region, including Kroger (South and Midwest), Safeway (West), Publix (South) and ShopRite (Northeast)", says Philip Scrutton.
- Aldi, H-E-B, and Walmart are most trusted for affordability.
- H-E-B, Walmart, and Kroger are strongest for store brand/private label products.
- H-E-B, ShopRite, and Kroger deliver on fresh produce.
- H-E-B is most trusted for quality fresh food and an enjoyable in-store experience.
- Kroger, H-E-B, and ShopRite deliver the most valuable circulars.
- Walmart is #1 for curbside pickup while Amazon Fresh leads for delivery.
- Aldi is the most trusted discount and small format grocer, and Walmart is the most trusted conventional Grocer nationally but faces some stiff competition regionally where ShopRite is #1 in the Northeast, and Kroger is #1 in the Midwest.
- CVS is the most trusted pharmacy chain ahead of Walgreens, but we now see that Walmart Pharmacy is in third position posing a threat for the two major national chains.
- Rapidly expanding "Dollar Store" retailers Dollar General, Dollar Tree had the highest shopper reach increase in 2022, with Dollar General topping the list as most trusted Dollar Store Chain.
- 2022 saw 44% of shoppers ordering groceries online, consistent with 45% in 2021. Half of these shoppers ordered from Walmart vs. 1 in 6 from Amazon Fresh, but Amazon Fresh achieved the greatest growth.
- Club stores strengthened trust with existing members who relied on them even more in 2022 for bulk orders at fair prices. BJ's Wholesale Club, Sam's Club, and Costco Wholesale all increased trust with their own shoppers.
- Grocer Food Lion built trust with fair prices and loyalty rewards, and it paid off: achieving the highest trust growth, increasing their trust score, and jumping from #7 to #4 for most trusted grocery retailer for value since 2021.
- Among own shoppers H-E-B has an impressive lead in trust compared with all other grocery stores covered in the Study.
Trust plays an integral role in the decision of where to shop, especially during these challenging inflationary times. There is a risk that if customers switch retailers now they may not return even when cost of living pressures ease. "This is an important moment for retailers to build trust with shoppers, and they can do so by communicating why they are trusted and how they plan to help Americans through this", says Adam Bellisario.
The BrandSpark/Newsweek Partnership aims to make shopping easier for Americans. "We are excited to partner with Newsweek, one of the world's most recognizable media brands, which will be promoting the full list of winners to ensure that consumers have the most reliable shopping information available to them", says Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark International. "Winners now have the opportunity of sharing their valuable wins not only with their customers but also with their teams and investors".
In the BrandSpark American Grocery Trust Study 10,082 American shoppers determined the 2023 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners, and results are ranked based on the greatest number of votes. Brand citations of 'most trusted' retailer by format are determined by consumers' unaided write-in votes for their 'most trusted' retailer. The brand(s) voted most trusted is/are listed as Rank #1. Any brand Ranked 1-3 is considered a "Top 3 Trust Leader", any brand Ranked 4-5 is considered a "Top 5 Trust Leader", and any brand Ranked 6-10 is considered a "Top 10 Trust Leader", having garnered a significant trust share in the category. Brand citations as the 'most trusted' overall retailer and 'most trusted' by attribute are determined by consumers choosing from a list of the 66 largest grocery retailers nationally.
The 2023 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners are listed below. See details at www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com and contact us for more information on any category. *
MOST TRUSTED GROCERY RETAILERS BY STORE FORMAT
Region
Rank #1
Rank #2
Rank #3
Rank #4
Rank #5
Conventional
Walmart
Kroger
Publix
Safeway
H-E-B
Discount
Aldi
Walmart
Grocery Outlet
Dollar
Save-A-Lot
Small Format
Aldi
Trader Joe's
Walmart
Kroger
Save-A-Lot
Natural &
Whole Foods
Trader Joe's
Sprouts
Walmart
Natural
Online
Walmart
Amazon
Instacart
Kroger
--
Convenience
7-Eleven
Circle K
Wawa
Casey's
QuikTrip
Dollar Store
Dollar General
Dollar Tree
Family Dollar
99 Cent
--
Pharmacy
CVS
Walgreens
Walmart
Rite Aid
Kroger
MOST TRUSTED CONVENTIONAL AND DISCOUNT GROCERY RETAILER BY
Format
Rank #1
Conventional Grocery Retailer (National)
Walmart
Conventional Grocery Retailer (West)
Safeway / Walmart (tie)
Conventional Grocery Retailer (South)
Walmart
Conventional Grocery Retailer (Midwest)
Kroger
Conventional Grocery Retailer (Northeast)
ShopRite
Discount Grocery Retailer (National)
Aldi
Discount Grocery Retailer (West)
Grocery Outlet
Discount Grocery Retailer (South)
Aldi / Walmart (tie)
Discount Grocery Retailer (Midwest)
Aldi
Discount Grocery Retailer (Northeast)
Aldi
MOST TRUSTED GROCERY RETAILERS OVERALL BY REGION (RANK #1-5)
Region
Rank #1
Rank #2
Rank #3
Rank #4
Rank #5
National
Walmart
Kroger
Aldi
Costco
Wholesale
Publix
West
Walmart
Safeway
Costco
Wholesale
Kroger
WinCo
South
Walmart
Kroger
Publix
H-E-B
Grocery
Food
Lion
Midwest
Walmart
Kroger
Aldi
Meijer
Hy-Vee
Northeast
Walmart
ShopRite
Stop &
Shop
Aldi
Wegmans
MOST TRUSTED GROCERY RETAILERS OVERALL BY REGION (RANK #6-10)
Region
Rank #6
Rank #7
Rank #8
Rank #9
Rank #10
National
H-E-B
Sam's
Club
Safeway
Trader
Joe's
Meijer
West
Albertsons
Trader
Joe's
Amazon
Ralph's
Fred
Meyer
South
Aldi
Sam's
Club
Costco
Dollar
General
Whole
Foods Market
Midwest
Sam's
Club
Jewel-Osco
Costco
Target
Giant
Eagle
Northeast
Giant Food
Hannaford
BJ's
Trader
Joe's
Costco
MOST TRUSTED GROCERY RETAILERS BY ATTRIBUTE (RANK #1-5)
Segment
Category
Rank #1
Rank #2
Rank #3
Rank #4
Rank #5
Value
Affordability
Walmart
H-E-B
Aldi
WinCo
Grocery
Value
Loyalty
Kroger
Giant Eagle
Stop &
Food Lion
Jewel-Osco
Value
Valuable
Kroger
H-E-B
ShopRite
Hy-Vee
Price
Value
Valuable
H-E-B
Meijer
Kroger
Price Chopper
Stop & Shop
Value
Great
H-E-B
Hy-Vee
ShopRite
Walmart
Kroger
Service
Easy
H-E-B
Walmart
Kroger
Publix
Amazon Fresh
Service
Enjoyable
H-E-B
Walmart
Publix
Kroger
Meijer
Service
Home Delivery
Amazon
Walmart
Amazon
H-E-B
ShopRite
Service
In-Store
Walmart
H-E-B
Publix
Wegmans
Kroger
Service
In-Store
Walmart
Giant
Kroger
H-E-B
Publix
Service
Service /
H-E-B
Hy-Vee
Publix
Kroger
Walmart
Service
Store
H-E-B
Walmart
Publix
Kroger
Hy-Vee
Service
Up-to-Date
H-E-B
Walmart
Publix
Wegmans
Amazon
Service
Curbside
Walmart
H-E-B
Kroger
Hy-Vee
Target
Service
In-Store
Publix
H-E-B
Wegmans
Meijer
Walmart
Fresh
Fresh Meat
H-E-B
Giant
Hy-Vee
Kroger
ShopRite
Fresh
Fresh
H-E-B
ShopRite
Kroger
Publix
Hy-Vee
Fresh
Fresh
H-E-B
Publix
Wegmans
Kroger
Price
Fresh
Fresh
H-E-B
Hy-Vee
Wegmans
Publix
Jewel-Osco
Fresh
Healthy
H-E-B
Whole
Hy-Vee
Wegmans
Sprouts
Fresh
In-store Deli
Publix
Giant
Hy-Vee
H-E-B
Giant Eagle
Products
Beauty
Walmart
Target
Meijer
H-E-B
Amazon Go
Products
Beer, Wine
H-E-B
Walmart
Hy-Vee
Wegmans
Meijer
Products
Bulk Food
Costco
Sams Club
BJs
WinCo
Walmart
Products
Food for
H-E-B
Walmart
Publix
ShopRite
Kroger
Products
Gourmet
Whole
Wegmans
H-E-B
Hy-Vee
The Fresh
Products
Home
Walmart
Target
Meijer
H-E-B
Costco
Products
Household
Walmart
H-E-B
Target
Meijer
ShopRite
Products
Internationa
Wegmans
H-E-B
Trader
Giant
Walmart
Products
Mexican
H-E-B
Walmart
Hy-Vee
Kroger
Meijer
Products
Natural /
Whole
Sprouts
Trader
Wegmans
H-E-B
Products
Over-the-
Walmart
H-E-B
Meijer
Kroger
ShopRite
Products
Packaged
H-E-B
Walmart
ShopRite
Kroger
Publix
Products
Pet Food &
Walmart
H-E-B
Amazon
Meijer
Giant Eagle
Products
New
Walmart
H-E-B
Hy-Vee
ShopRite
Wegmans
Products
Store Brand
H-E-B
Walmart
Kroger
Publix
ShopRite
MOST TRUSTED GROCERY RETAILERS BY ATTRIBUTE (RANK #6-10)
Segment
Category
Rank #6
Rank #7
Rank #8
Rank #9
Rank #10
Value
Affordability
ShopRite
Kroger
Amazon
Save-A-Lot
Food Lion
Value
Loyalty
ShopRite
Safeway
Meijer
Hy-Vee
Fred
Value
Valuable
Meijer
Walmart
Publix
Harris
Giant
Value
Valuable
Walmart
Hy-Vee
ShopRite
BJs
Von's
Value
Great
Meijer
Stop &
Costco
Food Lion
Grocery
Service
Easy
Wegmans
Hy-Vee
Meijer
Stop &
Safeway
Service
Enjoyable In-
ShopRite
Costco
Trader
Food Lion
Wegmans
Service
Home
Publix
Meijer
Kroger
Wegmans
Grocery
Service
In-Store
Meijer
Safeway
Food Lion
ShopRite
Costco
Service
In-Store
Meijer
Hy-Vee
Wegmans
Fred Meyer
Stop &
Service
Service /
Trader Joe's
Wegmans
Grocery
ShopRite
Meijer
Service
Store Organization
Meijer
Food Lion
Wegmans
ShopRite
Amazon
Service
Up-to-Date /
Kroger
Stop &
Meijer
ShopRite
Target
Service
Curbside
Acme
Amazon Go
BJs Wholesale Club
Fred Meyer
ShopRite
Service
In-Store
Kroger
Harris Teeter
Costco
ShopRite
Target
Fresh
Fresh Meat
Publix
Meijer
Wegmans
Stop &
Costco
Fresh
Fresh
Meijer
Walmart
Wegmans
Sprouts
Whole
Fresh
Fresh
ShopRite
Giant
Giant Food
Whole
The Fresh
Fresh
Fresh
ShopRite
Kroger
Meijer
Walmart
Costco Wholesale
Fresh
Healthy
Giant Eagle
Publix
The Fresh
Kroger
Walmart
Fresh
In-store Deli
ShopRite
Wegmans
Kroger
Jewel-Osco
Hannaford
Products
Beauty
ShopRite
Fred
Amazon
Giant Eagle
Kroger
Products
Beer, Wine &
Kroger
Giant
Jewel-Osco
Costco Wholesale
Publix
Products
Bulk Food
H-E-B
Amazon
Amazon
Wegmans
Grocery
Products
Food for
Costco Wholesale
Wegmans
Food Lion
Stop &
Harris
Products
Gourmet
Trader Joe's
Publix
Fresh
Harris
Meijer
Products
Home Goods
Amazon Go
BJs
Amazon
Stop &
Fred
Products
Household
Costco
BJ's
Kroger
Dollar
Amazon
Products
International
Kroger
Hy-Vee
Publix
Meijer
Amazon
Products
Mexican
WinCo
Publix
Giant Eagle
Amazon
ShopRite
Products
Natural /
Amazon
Hy-Vee
Kroger
Publix
The Fresh
Products
Over-the-
Target
Giant Eagle
Jewel-Osco
Harris
Costco
Products
Packaged
Amazon
Meijer
Costco
Stop &
Food Lion
Products
Pet Food &
Kroger
Target
ShopRite
Stop &
Fred
Products
New
Amazon
Costco
Publix
Meijer
Grocery
Products
Store Brand /
Costco
Amazon
Fred Meyer
Aldi
Jewel-
Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a marketing research firm that uniquely combines real world omni-channel consumer insights with a deep understanding of competitive context, providing our clients with highly actionable insights. We are strategic thinkers and storytellers that fuse our passion for insights with our clients' need to drive results. Our multi-disciplinary, highly-responsive team takes a customized consulting approach to solving brand and marketing challenges, refining brand positioning, building consumer trust, and improving success with new product launches.
Newsweek Media Partnership
Newsweek will feature the winners and will offer winning brands unique high-value advertising opportunities for brands anchored by editorial content. The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards has updated its highly influential logo to include the iconic and instantly recognizable Newsweek logo to generate even more impact for shoppers and brands.
*Permission and authorization from Best New Product Awards Inc. are required to reference the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards win or use the Most Trusted Logo or winning Claims.
