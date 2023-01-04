Epicore Biosystems Unveils Connected Hydration Biowearable at CES 2023

The first real-time sweat, motion, and skin temperature monitoring wearable debuts amid rising temperatures and increasingly harsh working conditions

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. , Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Epicore Biosystems , a digital health company developing advanced sweat-sensing wearables to provide real-time personalized hydration insights for performance and safety, today announced that it will unveil its new Connected Hydration sweat patch and mobile app at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) from Jan. 5-8. The first wearable to continuously measure sweat fluid and electrolyte losses while monitoring skin temperature and movement, Connected Hydration is designed for industrial athletes working on the frontlines of labor-intensive industries such as energy, clean tech, construction, mining, utilities, agriculture, trucking, warehouse packaging, and more. Through real-time alarms and vibrations onboard the device, Connected Hydration alerts wearers when their fluid loss exceeds 2% of body weight to prevent dehydration.

Epicore Biosystems is introducing Connected Hydration and its advanced features at a critical time as climate change worsens, temperatures rise, and industrial working conditions intensify . The harmful effects of high temperatures diminish physical and cognitive performance, leading to a staggering 170,000 work-related injuries and 2,000 fatalities annually in the United States. The increasing temperatures also reduce productivity , with total global labor productivity expected to decrease by more than 18% if temperatures rise by 1-3 degrees Celsius. Excessive environmental heat also takes a financial toll, costing employers upwards of $79,000 in worker compensation per affected worker.

"Amid the rise in global heat injuries, Connected Hydration empowers industrial athletes with key sweat and body temperature biometrics to help prevent dehydration and protect their overall health and well-being," said Roozbeh Ghaffari, CEO and co-founder of Epicore Biosystems. "The debut of this solution at CES underscores Epicore Biosystems' ongoing commitment to shaping the future of noninvasive wearables and equipping industrial workers with the necessary resources to adapt in a warming world."

Connected Hydration consists of a flexible wearable patch, a mobile application, and a cloud engine. Unlike most wearables on the market, Connected Hydration has an extended battery life that extends over 1,000 hours and never requires charging. Epicore Biosystems offers a complimentary coin-cell battery swap service, creating an eco-friendly and seamless user experience.

Connected Hydration's advanced features include:

Multiple biosensors for real-time sweat and electrolyte loss, skin temperature, thermal flux, and motion tracking

Real-time dehydration alerts and alarms via vibration cues

Real-time hydration feedback and fluid/electrolyte intake tracking via the mobile app

Data dashboard for tracking daily and longitudinal changes across all biometrics

Cloud engine with predictive analytics for dehydration events

Customizable color swatches for the electronics module and skin adhesive

Epicore Biosystems will showcase Connected Hydration along with its existing suite of wearable products at CES 2023 with 3M , a manufacturer and distributor of medical products and solutions. The additional Epicore Biosystems' products available for preview include the Gx Sweat Patch , created in partnership with PepsiCo and Gatorade, and the FDA-registered Discovery Patch® Sweat Collection System , designed for clinical trials and biomarker discovery. The company leverages 3M's leading skin-interfacing materials to ensure the production of the highest quality, medical-grade wearables.

Epicore Biosystems will launch the patented Connected Hydration patch, mobile application, and cloud engine in summer 2023. The company already has enterprise partners deploying Connected Hydration, including Chevron Corporation , Denka Corporation , and the U.S. Army.

To learn more about Epicore Biosystems and its products, visit the 3M booth #9031 at CES 2023 and www.epicorebiosystems.com .

About Epicore Biosystems

Founded in 2017, Epicore Biosystems is a digital health company developing advanced sweat-sensing wearables that provide real-time personalized health insights for hydration, stress and wellness. Its clinically validated products are deployed globally and licensed by leading Fortune 500 companies, the Department of Defense and the National Institute of Health in the sports and fitness, occupational safety and clinical trials industries.

Epicore Biosystems was co-founded by leading scientists from Northwestern University's Querrey Simpson Institute for Bioelectronics. The founding team has several decades of experience launching science-backed medical wearables and consumer health products. To learn more, visit https://www.epicorebiosystems.com/ or find Epicore Biosystems on Twitter at @epicorebio .

