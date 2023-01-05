BlackBerry Showcases BlackBerry IVY on Three Commercially-Available Automotive Platforms at CES 2023 - General Availability Announced for May 2023

Jointly developed intelligent vehicle data platform pre-integrated on global automotive suppliers' next generation digital cockpits and on AWS for rapid development of third-party applications to help create enhanced services and experiences

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) (TSX: BB) today announced that BlackBerry IVY™, a cloud-connected automotive AI platform co-developed by BlackBerry and Amazon Web Services (AWS), is now pre-integrated on three commercially-available digital cockpit platforms from leading Tier 1 automotive suppliers Bosch and PATEO, designed to enable automakers to rapidly deploy innovative third party applications that enhance the in-vehicle experience for drivers and passengers alike.

The three implementations will be demonstrated at the BlackBerry (LVCC West, #4025) and Amazon (LVCC West, #4001) booths at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), marking the first time that BlackBerry IVY has been shown publicly in a vehicle. The BlackBerry IVY solution will be generally available in May 2023, the culmination of two years of comprehensive development efforts and numerous iterations pressure tested with pilot partners and customers.

At CES, BlackBerry and AWS will demonstrate several BlackBerry IVY-powered applications deployed on commercial automotive platforms including:

Bosch's information domain compute platform within a Jeep Grand Cherokee showing innovative AI-based solutions for predictive maintenance of brake and tire wear, powered by Compredict , as well as secure in-vehicle payments, powered by CarIQ . Visitors will be shown how live vehicle data is abstracted, normalized and processed securely to create machine learning (ML) insights helping to predict the behavior of automotive components before maintenance issues arise and secure authentication of vehicle payment transactions.

PATEO's intelligent Digital Cockpit, highlighting an EV battery management solution, powered by Electra Vehicles , which is currently being commercialized in the Chinese market by PATEO. This demo will illustrate how IVY insights help power personalized solutions for battery range and driver profiling, alleviating 'range anxiety.'

A virtualized BlackBerry IVY platform solution, powered by AWS Graviton processor s, demonstrating how automakers can rapidly develop ML-based automotive solutions for scene detection and cybersecurity use cases.

"We have been working hard at building BlackBerry IVY into a flexible and comprehensive software-defined solution to support multiple underlying hardware and software platforms. Invaluable feedback from our partners and customers has contributed to our vision and the latest software release" said Vito Giallorenzo, SVP, General Manager of IVY and Head of Corporate Development at BlackBerry. "BlackBerry IVY is a unique automotive platform that has undergone significant development, is highly scalable and integrated with commonly-used automotive platforms. Automakers and partners can take advantage today of BlackBerry IVY readiness and scalability to help accelerate their software-defined journey, reduce their R&D complexities and achieve faster time-to-market for their monetization services."

"When we began this journey with BlackBerry three years ago, we recognized a significant opportunity in the automotive industry to leverage the cloud and turn vehicle data into actionable insights that would help ignite significant change in the industry's approach to vehicle development," said Kathrin Renz, Vice President of Industries at AWS. "Today, the AWS co-developed BlackBerry IVY solution stands apart as a key part means of achieving the software-defined future the automotive industry demands. This continued innovation is a testament not only to the power of the cloud and what it enables, but also how data and insights will deliver the future of mobility."

"We're thrilled to showcase our new BlackBerry IVY-powered intelligent Digital Cockpit that today was selected by leading Chinese automaker Dongfeng for the company's next-generation, all-electric VOYAH model," said Ken Ying, Founder & Chairman of PATEO. "There's no greater forum than CES to highlight where the future of driving and the in-car experience is headed, not to mention all the features and capabilities that are possible when you have such a powerful enabling platform like BlackBerry IVY."

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 215M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

