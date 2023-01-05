CALLOWAY'S NURSERY, INC., NAMES NEW MARKETING VP

Texas' leading garden center promotes Jennifer Hatalski

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calloway's Nursery Inc. has elevated Jennifer Hatalski to Vice President of Marketing. She has served Calloway's as Director of Marketing since Jan. 4th, 2021.

Calloway's Nursery (PRNewswire)

In her new role, Hatalski will oversee marketing strategy for all aspects of Calloway's Nursery, which includes 22 stores in Dallas-Fort Worth, as well as five Cornelius Nursery locations in the Houston area and the company's Garden Services division. Since she joined the company, Calloway's has opened five retail locations under her leadership.

"Jennifer has demonstrated tremendous leadership and collaboration relative to all facets of our business," said Calloway's Nursery President and CEO Marce Ward. "Jennifer's strategic mindset and steady execution have helped us strengthen our position as Texas' leading garden center. We are extremely excited to have Jennifer progress into this new role to continue the positive momentum in moving our business forward!"

Hatalski began her career in the horticulture industry at age18, managing a garden center in Pennsylvania. She went on to study Marketing at Boise State University and followed her passion into the Horticulture Technology program at the College of Western Idaho.

Other industry experience includes leading national sales and marketing with Hort Couture Plants, adding a deep well of plant and gardening expertise, which has proven to be an asset to her success at Calloway's Nursery.

For more information on Calloway's Nursery, visit https://www.calloways.com/.

About Calloway's Nursery

Founded in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1986, Calloway's Nursery is a leading destination for Dallas-Fort Worth homeowners seeking top-quality plants and unparalleled customer service. Calloway's operates 27 locations and employs more Texas Nursery & Landscape Association Certified Nursery Professionals than any other garden center in the state. In addition to offering a wide variety of plants, flowers, shrubs, trees, vines and gardening supplies, Calloway's Garden Services division offers planting services through Pick & Plant and Landscape Design and Installation to help customers beautify any exterior space. For more information and inspiration, follow Calloway's on Facebook and Instagram @callowaysnursery.

Jennifer Hatalski (PRNewswire)

