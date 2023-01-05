Cox Announces Successful Completion of Mobile Launch in Markets Nationwide

Run on the network with unbeatable 5G reliability, Cox Internet customers now have access to Cox Mobile's simple and flexible mobile plans

ATLANTA and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Communications is excited to announce the successful national launch of Cox Mobile, the company's new mobile phone service available to Cox Internet customers in Cox markets nationwide.

With unlimited talk and text and no term agreements, Cox Mobile customers have access to two simple data plans designed with their needs and budget in mind – Pay As You Gig and Gig Unlimited. Customers also have access to a network with unbeatable 5G reliability, as well as the ability to stay connected with Cox Internet at home and with more than 4 million of Cox's on-the-go wifi hotspots.

"The convergence of wired and mobile communications has never been more important. Customers recognize Cox as a reliable provider of connectivity, so introducing a mobile phone offering was a natural extension of our services," said Mark Greatrex, president of Cox Communications. "With Cox Mobile, we are offering new mobile phone options for consumers; ones that offer flexibility, reliability and the opportunity to save money."

Cox Communications commemorated Cox Mobile's successful launch at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show media breakfast in Las Vegas today, where Cox Mobile leaders discussed the launch, industry trends and previewed a national advertising campaign that will begin later this month.

Customers interested in learning more about Cox Mobile can visit their nearest Cox retail store, go directly to www.cox.com/mobile, or give us a call at 1-800-234-3993.

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. The largest private broadband company in America, we proudly serve nearly seven million homes and businesses across 18 states. We're dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities and the characteristics that make each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.

