Ed Morse Automotive Group Donates a Brand-New RAM 1500 Truck to a Purple Heart Recipient at the Armed Forces Bowl Game

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Not only was Freedom by Ed Morse the official automotive partner of the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl played in December, but they surprised the crowd at halftime with a new car giveaway to a Purple Heart Recipient. Teddy Morse, Chairman and CEO of Ed Morse Automotive Group, teamed up with Santa Claus to randomly pick a name out of a hat of almost 100 Purple Heart Recipients.

The lucky winner was Gil Brown of Northlake, Texas. He was handed the keys to a 2022 RAM 1500 Rebel truck in hydro blue. The MSRP price for this vehicle is $65,905.

"I couldn't believe they called out my name and was in total shock. It was like winning the lottery and certainly didn't expect this. I look forward to selling my old truck, getting rid of the monthly payments and knowing that this truck will likely be my last," said Gil Brown. "I am so appreciative of Teddy Morse and his Freedom dealership team for their unwavering support for veterans."

Gil Brown earned the Purple Heart when he was wounded on January 9th, 1969 in Vietnam. Brown was an infantryman serving in the Ninth Infantry Division in the Mekong Delta. During a night operation in the Plain of Reeds on the Cambodian border, Brown's patrol air cushion vehicle hit a mine and was decimated. Brown would spend six weeks in the hospital and would rejoin his unit. Brown has given back by serving as a mentor for the Veterans Treatment Court Program in Denton County.

"From its inception over 75 years ago, our company has proudly supported veteran and military organizations. Not only was it exciting to watch Air Force win the Armed Forces Bowl, but a true honor to meet so many inspiring veterans," said Teddy Morse, Chairman and CEO of Ed Morse Automotive Group. "We were so proud to hand the new truck keys to Gil, a true hero and deserving of our admiration."

The Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl was held in December at the Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth and aired on ESPN. It was also one of the coldest bowl games ever with a wind chill of minus 1 degree.

About Ed Morse Automotive Group

The Morse family has been in the automotive business since 1946 when Ed Morse founded Morse Motors. Over 75 years later, Ed's grandson, Chairman/CEO Teddy Morse continues to build on the legacy and family tradition. Headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida and with recent acquisitions into Texas, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois and Oklahoma, Ed Morse Automotive Group is considered to be one of the nation's fastest growing and most respected automotive and motorcycle dealer groups. www.edmorse.com

