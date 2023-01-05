Go Ahead. Drool. New Reese's Frozen Treats Will Dominate the Freezer Aisle This Winter

Reese's brand launches seven new, mouth-watering varieties from tubs to bars and sandwiches to cones

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brace yourselves ice cream fans. America's #1 candy1 is bringing its ultimate combination of chocolate and peanut butter to the freezer aisle with a brand-new Reese's line of frozen treats. Now this is something to scream about.

Reese’s is debuting SEVEN new, mouth-watering varieties in tubs, bars, sandwiches and cones. (PRNewswire)

You read that right, your favorite candy is now about to become your favorite frozen treat. Available at major retailers nationwide starting January 2023, Reese's brand is debuting not one, not two, but SEVEN new frozen treat varieties that bring the iconic candy to the freezer aisle. And they said we couldn't get any cooler.

"At Reese's we are always inventing new ways for fans to enjoy our iconic combination of chocolate and peanut butter," said Ian Norton, Senior Director, Reese's brand. "The new Reese's frozen treats are the ultimate sweet and salty, chocolate and peanut butter experience that will quite literally give you chills – not only because they're frozen but because they're just that good."

New products include Reese's Peanut Butter Sandwich, Reese's Peanut Butter Light Ice Cream, Reese's Chocolate Frozen Dairy Dessert, Reese's Mini Pieces Light Ice Cream, Reese's Peanut Butter Frozen Dairy Dessert Bar, Reese's Peanut Butter & Chocolate Cones and the Reese's Peanut Butter Frozen Dessert Cup.

Reese's Peanut Butter Sandwich features a peanut butter frozen dairy dessert filling with a signature Reese's peanut butter swirl packed between two chocolate wafers for an epic flavor experience.

Reese's Peanut Butter Light Ice Cream features peanut butter light ice cream with chunks of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and a Reese's peanut butter swirl for the ultimate candy-loaded dessert.

Reese's Chocolate Frozen Dairy Dessert features a delicious frozen dairy dessert chocolate base with chunks of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and a Reese's peanut butter swirl for the ultimate Reese's -loaded treat.

Reese's Mini Pieces Light Ice Cream with vanilla light ice cream is loaded with Reese's mini pieces candy and features a Reese's peanut butter swirl.

Reese's Peanut Butter Frozen Dairy Dessert Bar is a peanut butter frozen dairy dessert blended with Reese's peanut butter sauce and covered in a milk chocolatey coating and cake crumbs – the ideal combination of peanut butter and chocolatey goodness in every bite!

Reese's Peanut Butter & Chocolate Cones (8pk):

Reese's Peanut Butter Frozen Dessert Cup is a frozen take on the iconic Reese's Peanut Butter Cup featuring a peanut butter frozen dairy dessert blended with Reese's peanut butter swirl covered in a milk chocolatey coating. Now there's more than one way to enjoy Reese's Cups!

"Partnering with Reese's to launch a brand-new line of frozen treats that have the same swirls of peanut butter, chocolate drizzles and chunks found in America's #1 candy is certainly something worth screaming about," said Russel Lilly, President, Unilever Ice Cream North America. "We're excited to be bringing more Reese's frozen treats to our fans than ever before – giving them exactly the kind of sweet treat they've been looking for."

The new Reese's frozen treats line is the latest addition to Unilever Ice Cream's expanding portfolio and partnership with The Hershey Company. Candy lovers can also get their fix with a new line of Heath tubs and pints.

Pricing for new Reese's frozen dessert products is available upon request.

1 IRI Total Candy Sales Data 12/4/21-12/4/22

