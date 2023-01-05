Healthcare Breaches and Fines Are Expensive, Find Out How to Prevent Them

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliancy Group to host annual "Lessons and Examples" webinar discussing healthcare breaches and fines. This webinar examines breaches and fines to determine why they occurred and how they could have been prevented. Attendees are given actionable tips that they can implement to improve their security and privacy practices within their businesses.

2022 was another interesting year for the healthcare industry — one in which the Office for Civil Rights (OCR) did not slow down its enforcement actions. In a new trend, over 55% of HIPAA fines in 2022 were levied against small practices. OCR focused on HIPAA Right of Access fines and missing risk assessment documentation.

"Historically, HIPAA fines were issued against big players in the healthcare industry. However, in recent years this has changed. The OCR is committed to enforcing HIPAA compliance in healthcare businesses of all sizes. Healthcare breaches have also continued to be the most costly for a business to recover from. What many businesses fail to realize is that HIPAA compliant organizations are more secure and, therefore, less likely to be breached. When a healthcare breach occurs, the organization is investigated by OCR to determine if the organization's negligence caused the breach. When an organization is found negligent, they have violated HIPAA and are subject to costly fines, corrective action, and reputational damage" - Marc Haskelson, President and CEO, Compliancy Group.

Join us for this FREE webinar! Topics will include:

Breaches and fines of 2022 (what caused them, who was affected, etc.)

How to protect your practice from breaches and fines in the new year

Future predictions and what to look out for

Join the webinar on January 18, 2023, @ 2 PM EST to get exclusive tips on how to prevent breaches, HIPAA violations, and fines.

Get the inside scoop from our compliance experts and find out how you can start protecting your business in 2023!

