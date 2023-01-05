Lifestyle and Fitness Leader, Life Time, to Bring Athletic Club and Luxury Residences to Downtown Stamford, CT in Mid-2023

New village will embrace Life Time's ethos for healthy living with 62,000-square-foot club and outdoor amenity deck with 290 residences available for lease

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE:LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, is bringing its first Life Time experience to downtown Stamford, CT in Mid-2023 with a nearly 52,000-square foot athletic club, a 10,000-square-foot rooftop beach resort, and 290-unit luxury-for-lease residences. Memberships to the athletic club will be available to anyone and Life Time Living residents receive a full-access Signature membership to the connected Life Time club with their rent– and all of Life Time's more than 160 destinations across North America.

Located at 130 Tresser Boulevard, Life Time's first-of-its-kind destination in the area is centered around its iconic athletic resort and is coupled with the vertically integrated residential tower. The development is highly accessible to all members of the community, with direct access to Stamford Metro North Station and I-95 in the growing downtown area.

"We're excited to once again be working with RoeCo, LLC on this development, after partnering with them on projects in Manhattan over the last couple of years. Together, we're excited to bring our first Life Time Athletic Resort and luxury residences to Stamford in this development that is thoughtfully designed and programmed to foster a healthy, socially connected and environmentally conscious lifestyle," said Eric Padget, vice president, Property Development. "Life Time will fast become a vibrant part of downtown and we look forward to a Mid-2023 opening."

The new athletic club will encompass all things healthy living. With unparalleled experiences and amenities, and the best instructors and fitness professionals to help achieve optimal health, members will have access to nearly 62,000 square feet of interior and exterior spaces – including six studios for group fitness, cycle, yoga, barre and Pilates, a fitness floor for cardio and resistance training and dedicated small group training spaces, and luxury amenities with steam and sauna spaces within dressing rooms. All members will have access to the full-service LifeCafe, the rooftop beach club with a lap pool and lounge area on the 2nd Floor of the project, and LifeSpa massage services.

The stunning 10-story building provides impeccably designed community spaces and residences, with junior one-, one- two- and three-bedroom units ranging from 540 square feet to more than 2,000 square feet.

Unique to Life Time Living is the innovative Concierge Wellness programming, which connects residents' at-home and in-club lifestyles to make healthy living easy and fun. The Concierge team can assist with:

Weekly meal prep from the LifeCafe, including meal deliveries to residences. Meals can even be tailored to meet individual Healthy Way of Life goals.

Personal training session and group fitness or studio class bookings, as well as personal wake-up calls and reminders when requested.

Securing appointments with Life Time's nutrition coaches for grocery shopping with residents.

Recommending and scheduling personalized treatments with LifeSpa massage therapists.

Designed from top to bottom with the modern resident in mind, Life Time Living offers inspired community spaces for everything from working from home to hosting special events, a golf simulator and lounging by the pool. Each of the residences include oversized windows to provide for optimal natural lighting, spacious kitchens equipped with stainless steel appliances and custom soft-touch cabinetry and living rooms designed for optimal comfort. Bedrooms offer walk-in closets and have state-of-the-art sound proofing and black-out shades. In addition, residences will have access to an exclusive penthouse floor with both indoor and outdoor spaces including amenities such as a private dining room, exclusive work from home spaces, bar area and lounge spaces, a sundeck, and a pet area. Life Time Living residents also have access to covered on-site parking with electric vehicle charging options as well as a bicycle lounge.

For additional details and to join the Life Time Living Stamford waitlist, visit www.living.lifetime.life. More information on Life Time can be found at www.lifetime.life

About Life Time®, Inc.

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 160 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 30,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform. For more information, visit www.lifetime.life.

