South Carolina Donors Honored During 134th Donate Life Rose Parade

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We Are Sharing Hope SC (SHSC), Bridge to Life, Donate Life South Carolina, Global Transplant Solutions, Inc., and the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles participated in the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. The South Carolina based groups honored the Ellenberg family and others as the Donate Life Rose Parade® float travelled down Colorado Blvd, with the mission of inspiring others to be a registered donor.

Rylan and Landon Ellenberg were honored with a floragraph on the 2023 Donate Life Rose Parade float. Their floral portrait was featured alongside 38 other donor heroes during this year’s parade. (PRNewswire)

Rylan and Landon Ellenberg were part of a set of triplets and made the most selfless and compassionate decision by saying "YES" to being a donor and leaving behind legacies that will impact generations to come. They were 17-year-old best friends, book-reading and anime-watching homebodies, and the biggest "people" people you could meet.

Rylan's decision of "YES" saved the lives of five people and enhanced dozens of others through tissue donation. Although Landon was unable to give in that same capacity, his brave choice to leave that legacy of intent in saying "YES" was admired during the 2023 Donate Life Rose Parade. "We couldn't have imagined having better sons," said parents Mark and Thea Ellenberg.

The Ellenberg family were all present to see Rylan and Landon on the floragraph, the first time more than one donor has been honored on a floragraph.

"We are so thankful for the opportunity to participate in the Rose Parade and honor our South Carolina donor heroes Rylan and Landon who gave the selfless gift of life," said Dave DeStefano, CEO of We Are Sharing Hope SC.

The 2023 Donate Life Rose Parade float, "Lifting Each Other Up," celebrates the power of organ, eye and tissue donation, with donors and recipients working together to support one another. Produced by OneLegacy and made possible thanks to more than 45 sponsoring donation, transplant, healthcare and family care organizations and individuals across the country.

"The message of lifting each other up is essential in this year's participation in the Donate Life Rose Parade float," said Tracy Moore, CEO of Donate Life South Carolina. "We celebrate the vision of hope and healing made evident in Rylan and Landon registering as organ donors."

In addition, South Carolina was proud to have two walkers and a rider on the float this year. Thomas Dougall is a living kidney donor to friend, neighbor and Rose Parade float rider, Jo Byrd. Wendy Dougall, our second walker, celebrates her experience as a tissue recipient.

Bridge to Life, a global provider of medical devices with operations in Columbia, South Carolina, has worked closely with the Rose Parade and the Donate Life float, sending families to Pasadena impacted by organ donation since 2010. The company provides preservation fluids and is developing a variety of machines with the aim of improving the quality and number of transplantable organs.

"We are humbled to work with We Are Sharing Hope SC and Donate Life SC to honor the Ellenberg family for their selfless gift of life to others at the time of losing their two sons. Organ donation is not just a simple act of registration - it is truly a family decision," said Aaron Gilchrist, Vice President of Sales for Bridge to Life.

More about We Are Sharing Hope SC

SHSC is South Carolina's non-profit, federally designated organ, and tissue recovery service. SHSC's teams across the state make the gift of life possible in SC by honoring donor legacies and facilitating life-saving donations at every hospital in the state. Learn more at www.SharingHopeSC.org

About Donate Life South Carolina (DonateLifeSC.org)

Donate Life South Carolina is the statewide organization whose mission is to promote organ and tissue donation for transplantation and provide patient assistance for South Carolina transplant recipients. Donate Life South Carolina established and maintains the South Carolina Organ and Tissue Donor Registry.

Media Contact: Krystal Cau

cauk@sharinghopesc.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE We Are Sharing Hope SC